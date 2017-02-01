Sports

February 1, 2017 10:10 AM

Non-football athletes making their college choices today

Joe Walker

jwalker@ledger-enquirer.com

National Signing Day 2017 is here, and we’ll have updates and stories throughout the day on area high school athletes deciding on their college futures.

Schools and their ceremony times and dates are listed, with a chosen school. If the player has officially signed, it is noted as such. Links to stories about specific players will be added as the day progresses.

Football players will make their choices as well, and we’ll have those at this link.

Here’s the breakdown of what is known, and what we’ll find out:

WEDNESDAY

Central High (10 a.m. start)

Carver (2 p.m.)

Spencer (2 p.m.)

Shaw

THURSDAY

Jordan

Northside

FRIDAY

Columbus

MONDAY

Hardaway

