Drama-free: Gus Malzahn applauds loyalty of latest recruiting class

National signing day was as peaceful as it gets for Auburn.
The team received national letters of intent from all 13 players verbally committed to the school going into Wednesday’s festivities.
Auburn added three additional commitments as well — defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant, defensive lineman Tyrone Truesdell and wide receiver JaTarvious Whitlow — to join the team’s previously announced seven early enrollees.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of drama today,” Malzahn said. “I think that says a lot about the signee’s loyalty. I think it says a lot about our staff. They did a wonderful job of developing relationships. Everything went pretty much as planned today, which is a blessing.”
Malzahn referenced loyalty five times during a lengthy opening statement, which included a sentence or two on each of Auburn’s 23 signees.
“When you go to bed last night and you look at the guys who committed, you felt as good as you can,” Malzahn said. “Every time you develop long-term relationships, it makes you sleep better at night. It went exactly as expected. There were a couple that obviously signed today. But there wasn’t a lot of drama. Like I said, that says a lot about the class we’re signing and the type of people they are.”
Three players — offensive lineman Calvin Ashley, running back Alaric Williams and defensive back Carlito Gonzalez — were verbally committed to Auburn for more than a year.
Many signees stayed committed through turnover on the coaching staff as well.
The four signees at defensive back — Malcolm Askew, Carlito Gonzalez, Traivon Leonard and Jordyn Peters — didn’t waiver when Wes McGriff left for Ole Miss while signees on the offensive side of the ball embraced new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
“It’s exciting, especially a day like today and seeing the things that are going on for us,” Lindsey said on Auburn’s in-house signing day broadcast. “It has been a whirlwind, but it’s been a lot of fun, too.”
The stability of Auburn’s latest recruiting class didn’t come as a surprise to Malzahn given his staff’s focus on building long-term relationships with their top targets.
“We’re a relationship staff, a relationship school,” Malzahn said. “If we can develop long-term relationships with guys and people where football is important to them, academics is important to them, getting them ready for life, they fit here at Auburn. It’s just a matter of identifying those type of guys and developing long-term relationships.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Name
Position
Height
Weight
Hometown/School
Calvin Ashley
OL
6-foot-7
330
Washington, DC/St. John’s College
Malcolm Askew
DB
5-foot-11
185
McCalla, AL/McAdory
Devan Barrett
RB
6-foot-1
195
Tampa, FL/Tampa Catholic
Nick Brahms
OL
6-foot-4
280
Navarre, FL/Navarre
K.J. Britt
LB
6-foot-0
235
Oxford, AL/Oxford
Big Cat Bryant
Buck
6-foot-4
225
Cordele, GA/Crisp County
Sal Cannella
TE
6-foot-5
230
Arlington Heights, IL/Scottsdale CC
Anders Carlson
K
6-foot-3
185
Colorado Springs, CO/Classical Academy
Carlito Gonzalez
DB
6-foot-1
195
Decatur, GA/Stephenson
Noah Igbinoghene
WR
5-foot-11
190
Trussville, AL/Hewitt-Trussville
Alec Jackson
DL
6-foot-5
280
Montgomery, AL/Jefferson Davis
Traivon Leonard
DB
6-foot-0
190
West Palm Beach, FL/Oxbridge Academy
T.D. Moultry
LB
6-foot-2
230
Birmingham, AL/Jackson-Olin
Jordyn Peters
DB
6-foot-1
185
Muscle Shoals, AL/Muscle Shoals
John Samuel Shenker
TE
6-foot-4
240
Moultrie, GA/Colquitt County
Jarrett Stidham
QB
6-foot-2
210
Stephenville, TX/McLennan CC
Bill Taylor
LS
6-foot-4
240
Tuscaloosa, AL/American Christian Academy
Austin Troxell
OL
6-foot-7
315
Gurley, AL/Madison Academy
Tyrone Truesdell
DL
6-foot-3
335
Augusta, GA/Lucy Laney
JaTarvious Whitlow
WR
6-foot-0
200
LaFayette, AL/LaFayette
Alaric Williams
RB
6-foot-1
210
Southside, AL/Southside
Malik Willis
QB
6-foot-1
185
Atlanta, GA/Roswell
Chandler Wooten
LB
6-foot-2
225
Acworth, GA/North Cobb
