Cottonmouths to suspend operations for next season

After 21 seasons of professional hockey, the Columbus Cottonmouths have suspended operations for the 2017-18 season, Southern Professional Hockey League officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The official announcement has been anticipated for several months after Cottonmouths owner Wanda Amos announced a month ago that the club would cease operations if a buyer could not be found.
“The team will be suspended for the 2017-18 season, but we are working today with an ownership group that will secure hockey for the 2018-19 season,” said Southern Professional Hockey League Commissioner Jim Combs.
Combs did not identify the ownership group but said talks were ongoing.
“We have a gentleman who didn’t have time to complete the due diligence and launch it the way he wants to launch it,” Combs said.
The league hopes to have an announcement in the next 45 days, Combs said.
“That could change,” Combs said when asked if it was a done deal. “This group wants to keep it in Columbus.”
The Cottonmouths began playing here in 1996, shortly after the Civic Center opened.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments