Soul food, wings, doughnuts, more: Here are latest business openings, closings in Columbus

Columbus continues to see new businesses opening around the city, from downtown to Midland, and others making developments on rezoning and construction.

Some businesses, though, have closed due to COVID-19 roadblocks or other reasons.

Here’s a roundup of local business developments and openings, including some updates residents might have missed this month.

Scruffy Murphy’s could reopen very soon

Scruffy Murphy’s, 1037 Broadway, is reopening in the coming weeks.

Owner Breda Gleeson told the Ledger-Enquirer that the pub hosted a soft opening during Ranger Rendezvous. While she couldn’t provide an exact reopening date due to supply chain issues, she said Tuesday that the pub hopes to officially open “within the week.”

“I’m just taking it day-by-day,” she said.

The Irish pub closed in March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pub took advantage of the closure to complete facade renovations with new windows, lights and a different color scheme. Brickwork also was repaired and cleaned.

The bar opened in February 2002. It serves a variety of beer, burgers, pizza and whiskey and, before its closure, operated 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Construction on Broadway

Construction barriers are installed at 1040 Broadway, near Ride on Bikes and Broadway Estate Jewelry, as the building’s facade undergoes an alteration.

Owner Buddy Nelms told the Ledger-Enquirer that workers are installing fire egress, or methods for exiting a structure during a fire. Nelms said the egress must be added in order to use the second and third floors.

“We’re just establishing being able to use the building for the future,” Nelms said.

Nelms said the construction was planned to take place before COVID-19, but was delayed due to the pandemic and cash flow issues caused by it.

The property was the site of the now-defunct Mix Ultra Lounge.

The contractor on the job is John Teeples Construction, a Harris County-based residential and general contractor.

North Columbus Popeyes could open soon

The Popeyes at Midland Commons should open “any day now,” according to developer Chris Wightman. He did not have an exact date. The restaurant currently has a sign erected announcing that it’s hiring workers.

Construction is still underway at the north Columbus development, which will include a Publix, Culver’s and gas station with an Arby’s attached.

The Ledger-Enquirer previously reported that the development group in charge of Midland Commons is holding talks with a “national coffee shop,” a “national sandwich store” and a hotel.

New midtown office space could be coming

An unoccupied home on Hilton Avenue could become office space if an application is approved.

An application has been submitted to rezone the property at 1305 Hilton Ave. for office use. It’s located in the Wildwood Circle-Hillcrest Historic District in the midtown area of Columbus.

Gerald Miley is the owner listed on the application.

It will likely be months before the application is approved. The first council reading is scheduled for Sept. 14, according to the Columbus Planning Advisory Commission’s Trello board. The rezoning checklist is 22% complete.

A new convenience store? It’s in the works

A “convenience store with gas sales,” according to a rezoning application, could be coming to the south side of Columbus if a rezoning application is approved by the city council.

An application has been submitted to rezone the properties at 4006, 4018 and 4026 Buena Vista Road, and the properties at 3913, 3923 and 3925 North Linden Drive to general commercial.

The Buena Vista Road properties are currently classified as “former cleaners and restaurant, office,” according to the application, while the North Linden Drive properties are zoned for residential use. The six parcels total 1.75 acres.

It likely will be months before the application is approved, according to Columbus Planning Advisory Commission documents.

The first council reading is scheduled for Aug. 24, according to the Columbus Planning Advisory Commission’s Trello board. The zoning checklist is 48% complete.

News you might’ve missed

Columbus’ only cat cafe closes for good

Ninety-eight adoptions later, Columbus’ first cat cafe closed just over a year after its opening.

The cat room-coffee shop combo Alley Cat Cafe, 5592 Whitesville Road, closed its doors for good Sunday with a kitten adoption event to celebrate its final day.

Cats featured at Alley Cat were rescue animals from Pat’s Rescue Cats out of Phenix City.

New soul food spot is open for business

Thelma’s Kitchen, 3250 Victory Drive, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 9.

The restaurant is owner Nathaniel Walker’s third location. It’s his second restaurant since its inception. The others are in Eufaula, Alabama.

Walker’s Eufaula location is rated five stars on Tripadvisor, Google Reviews and Yelp.

He said the restaurant is known for its fresh vegetables. The ribs are customer favorites, too.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

New wing spot on Veterans Parkway opens

Wing Master, 5390 Veterans Parkway, has opened for business.

Jacky and Annie Zheng, who also own C Town Wings, 3473 North Lumpkin Road, are the owners. The family also owns locations in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama.

The menu consists of 15-20 wing flavors.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

Get thrifty at this new midtown spot

A new thrift store with a twist opened Saturday in midtown Columbus.

The King of Kings Korner, 2213 Wynnton Road, sells donated items such as new or gently used clean-and-serviceable clothes, toys, appliances, wall hangings, books and tools.

The shop is in the space that formerly housed Continental Pet Salon. IAM International worked with 2WR Architectural to implement a design “so that their thrift shop enhances the very visible side” of the Forest Avenue and Wynnton Road intersection, according to a Midtown Inc. post.

Overflow parking for the shop is in the rear of The Wynnton Building, 2210 Wynnton Road.

Doughnuts in downtown

A Columbus favorite has returned.

Veri Best Donuts is open and serving doughnuts at 1115 Broadway, next to Crowne Hookah Restaurant & Lounge.

It officially opened July 1 to a massive crowd.

The doughnut shop was a staple of morning breakfasts for residents through the years, with some of its fans calling it the best tasting treats in the city. It previously was located at 4231 Macon Road, in Fountain Park shopping center, across from the spot where it had operated for years as Veri Best Donut Co.

The shop is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.