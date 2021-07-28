Columbus mayor won’t reinstate COVID mask ordinance despite new CDC guidance

Mayor Skip Henderson is not considering reinstating the mask ordinance in Columbus despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, and is strongly encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

Henderson previously said a mask mandate could return to the city if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose above 65 and the two-week case rate approached 200 cases per 100,000 people.

But when contacted by the Ledger-Enquirer Wednesday, Henderson said the availability of the COVID vaccine raises his threshold for reinstating a mask mandate.

“It’s kind of hard to give you a fair metric,” Henderson told the Ledger-Enquirer. “This is such a fluid situation, just like it was last year and it’s even more so this year.”

Henderson said Wednesday that about 64 people in Columbus are hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the two-week case rate is 181 cases per 100,000 people, as of July 28.

When the mask ordinance was passed in August last year, there was no other way to combat the spread of the coronavirus other than masks and social distancing measures, Henderson said.

However, the availability of the vaccine has now changed the Henderson’s approach.

He said he knows there are people who refuse to get the vaccine, and that he can’t change their mind. But Henderson encourages residents who consider themselves “not yet vaccinated” to seek out education and credible information about the vaccine.

“Listen, we know it’s a personal choice and respect that,” Henderson said. “But I would respectfully ask all those individuals to check with your doctor. If there’s a medical reason they can’t take it, just wear a mask and be very conscious of how close you are to other people.”

According to the DPH, 32% of Muscogee County residents are fully vaccinated, and 36% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, as of July 28.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Tuesday stating that fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks in public indoor spaces if they live in an area with high community transmission.

Muscogee County has a high level of community transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID Data tracker, along with most counties in the West Central Health District.

Savannah became the first major Georgia city to reinstate a mask mandate on Monday. Mayor Van Jones said the decision was made in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

While he won’t pass a mask ordinance at this time, Henderson said one could be issued if officials felt that it was the only way to protect residents.

“We still have in government buildings, a requirement to wear masks,” Henderson said. “And that’s out of respect for our employees and to try to keep people safe who are here because they have to be here — like jury duty or to redo a car tag.”

The CDC also advises that everyone in schools, including students and staff members, should wear masks. In response to the spike of COVID-19 cases, the Muscogee County School District announced Wednesday that masks would be required indoors for all students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status.

If cases continue rising and lead to widespread breakouts, restrictions similar to those in 2020 could return to the city, Henderson said. But he added, the answer to COVID-19 is vaccines.

“If you’re concerned, check with credible sources,” Henderson said. “I would urge (residents) to not believe everything on social media because there’s some pretty interesting stuff out there that doesn’t really parallel the reports that we get from more of the scientific locations.”