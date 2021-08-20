MCSD sends letter to parents when their kids are placed in COVID quarantine. What it says

While the highly contagious delta variant causes a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Columbus area, the Muscogee County School District has been sending hundreds of parents and guardians a letter notifying them that their child was in close contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus.

During the first full week of classes in the 2021-22 school year, Aug. 9-13, MCSD received reports of 89 COVID cases (65 students, 24 school-based employees), causing 591 people (551 students, 40 school-based employees) to isolate or quarantine because of exposure to someone infected with the disease, according to the district’s data.

MCSD has 30,122 students and 5,175 employees, including school-based 3,629 employees.

School officials alert parents and guardians by phone when a child is identified as a close-contact case. Then, a follow-up letter is sent through the post office or by email, MCSD risk management director Tracy Fox told the Ledger-Enquirer.

With such a high number of students and employees in isolation or quarantine the first week of the school year, MCSD changed its quarantine policy Aug. 13. MCSD cut in half the distance to determine whether someone has been in close contact with a person infected by the coronavirus if both persons wore face coverings, per the district’s mandatory mask policy.

A person is considered to be in close contact with someone who tested posted for COVID “if they are within 3 feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period when masks are worn,” the policy says. If masks were not worn, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a diagnosed person.

The notification letter says close contact also means “having direct contact with secretions from a person with COVID-19 (e.g. being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils or water bottles, etc.).”

The letter also explains the course of action needed:

“For your child’s safety and the safety of the public, the Georgia Department of Public Health requires that you actively monitor your child’s health for COVID symptoms and keep him/her quarantined at home from ____ through ____.”

The length of the quarantine depends on vaccination, according to MCSD’s policy.

“If you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have had COVID-19 within the last 90 days and then exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 you are NOT required to quarantine as long as you are NOT experiencing symptoms,” the letter says. “Watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure.”

If symptoms occur, the letter says, immediately isolate.

Quarantined students and employees who aren’t vaccinated “can return to school after Day 7 upon receiving a negative test result and having no symptoms,” the policy says. “Testing must occur on Day 5 or later after exposure. A student or employee can return after 10 days and having no symptoms.”

To return to school based on a negative COVID test, Fox said, proof of that result must be shown.

The letter further explains exposed students should quarantine at home “except in case of emergency or to be tested for COVID-19. They should not attend school, childcare, play groups, or public activities during this time.”

The child’s temperature should be taken twice per day, the letter says, and the following COVID symptoms should be checked:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Sore throat

Fatigue.

The district’s policy aligns with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention federal guidance for COVID-19 protection in K-12 schools, last updated Aug. 5. MCSD superintendent David Lewis has said he also consults with a panel of local medical experts to help him decide coronavirus protocols for the district.

How will MCSD students learn while in isolation or quarantine?

Last school year, MCSD gave families the option to have their child attend school in person or online. Teachers concurrently instructed students in their classroom and on their computer.

This school year, MCSD grants the virtual option to only students with an approved medical reason.

So students in isolation for a positive COVID test and students in quarantine because of exposure to an infected person now must rely mostly on the online learning platform called Canvas to keep up with their schoolwork.

Teachers post lessons and assignments on their Canvas page, where remote students can do the work on their own.

“Students will be expected to complete all assignments and meet required due dates,” the letter says.

Teachers may offer office hours via videoconferencing, such as Zoom, for remote students. Teachers also may provide access to recorded instruction sessions, according to the letter.

Another online learning resource for MCSD students is the Brainfuse tutorial. This service, provided locally through the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, connects students with live tutoring and homework help from certified teachers 2-11 p.m. daily. It’s free for students with a library card.