Happening in Columbus: New food hall, hockey team. And what’s up with Hilton construction?

Hockey team has its name

Columbus’ new hockey team has a name — the River Dragons.

Team representatives and city officials made the announcement last week that the River Dragons will be Columbus’ team in the Federal Prospects Hockey league, a nine-team league with franchises in the northeastern, midwestern, and southern United States.

The season is expected to begin the last week of October, and single-game tickets range from $8 to $25 depending on where you sit. Tickets could go on sale this week.

W.C. Bradley hopes to open food hall by fall

The W.C. Bradley Company is aiming for a fall 2019 opening date on its planned food hall.

The food hall would have booths for ten local vendors — nine spots for food and one bar. Banks Food Hall will be located between Waterwater Express and 11th and Bay Southern Table restaurant on Bay Avenue.

Historic Westville to open in late June

Historic Westville, the living history village that depicts life in the 19th century South, is set to open June 22.

The village’s move from Lumpkin County to South Lumpkin Road in Columbus was long rumored. Once the move began, opening dates were pushed back due to persistently rainy weather and construction.

The village’s new site is close to the National Infantry Museum and Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center.

Hilton construction awaiting parking deck approval

Valley Hospitality, the group that will operate a downtown Hilton hotel, is waiting for Hilton’s approval on a parking deck.

Signs at the construction site on the corner of Broadway and 12th Street say the hotel will open in late 2019 or early 2020. But the development of a parking plan has caused a delay.

A parking garage will be built beside the hotel, and the garage must be constructed first, said Cassie Myers, director of marketing and public relations for Valley Hospitality.

Plans are for a $12 million, five-story building with 88 hotel rooms, an indoor pool, meeting rooms and parking deck. The hotel has been in the works since 2016 and seen several delays during the plan review phase.

“We’re anxiously awaiting Hilton’s approval of the parking deck so we can begin construction there,” Myers said