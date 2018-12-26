Police ID second of two suspects still being sought in fatal Sands Apartments shooting

Columbus police have identified a fifth suspect in the fatal Dec. 9 shooting of Derrick Scott at the Sands Apartments.
He is Christian Solomon Caulton, 18, described as black, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, and he’s one of two suspects police have yet to capture, investigators said. The other is Demetrius Domingo Anton Pride, 18, described as black, 5-foot-11 and 125 pounds.
Anyone with information the whereabouts of Caulton and Pride is asked to contact Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or jcarden@columbusga.org.
Three other suspects are in police custody: Dondrell Marquez Tells, 21; Terrell Markell Lee, 24; and Jaheem Diquon Rozier, 18, are charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a crime. Tells is charged also with being a convicted felon with a firearm, authorities said.
Officers called at 10:44 p.m. to check on someone shot at the 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. apartments found Scott, 34, with a gunshot wound. Rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus, he died in the emergency room at 11:26 p.m.
Detectives said Scott was shot in an apartment as five intruders tried to enter. They last were seen running down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Authorities have not elaborated on what may have led to the shooting.
