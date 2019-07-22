Woman fatally injured on Victory Drive marks Columbus’ 5th pedestrian death of 2019

Attempting to cross this busy Columbus road has cost two men their lives Two men were killed in the first two months of 2019 while crossing Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street in Columbus. It's on a regular route for homeless people traveling from camps or shelters off Second Avenue to services on the east side of Veterans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two men were killed in the first two months of 2019 while crossing Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street in Columbus. It's on a regular route for homeless people traveling from camps or shelters off Second Avenue to services on the east side of Veterans.

A woman fatally injured Sunday night as she tried to cross Victory Drive has become Columbus’ fifth pedestrian fatality of 2019.

Shani’ya Crapper was hit by a car crossing Victory Drive near Border Drive about 9:40 p.m., and pronounced dead an hour later at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The 20-year-old died from trauma to her head and body, he said.

She was hit in the center, westbound lane of the busy road in an unlit area with no crosswalk, the coroner said.

The area is just west of Victory Drive’s Interstate 185 interchange that marks the gateway to Fort Benning.

The toll is now just one short of the six pedestrian deaths reported for all of last year.

High risk

People crossing in poorly lighted spots away from marked intersections on major roads with higher speed limits are among the factors leading to a rise in pedestrian deaths across the country, according to researchers and law enforcement.

U.S. pedestrian fatalities jumped 35% from 2008 through 2017 as other traffic deaths dropped 6%, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. An estimated 6,227 U.S. pedestrians were killed in 2018, making it the deadliest year since 2009.

Statistics show crossing roads after dark is particularly risky: Nighttime fatalities from 2008 to 2017 jumped 45% nationwide as daytime deaths grew 11%.

Crapper is the second pedestrian killed crossing Victory Drive this year.

Around 8 p.m. Jan. 12, La’Antoneus Moses of Lumpkin, Georgia, was hit on Victory Drive near Ticknor Drive around 8 p.m. Jan. 12.

Police said Moses, 54, was trying to cross six lanes of traffic toward the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 3901 Victory Drive. He made it to the median and crossed one more lane before a white sport-utility vehicle hit him in the center lane and fled the scene, according to a police report. Moses died in the hospital Jan. 30.

