‘Trey shot my mommy.’ Child identified mom’s ex in Columbus double homicide, cops say

Kiera Williams’ 6-year-old daughter named the ex-boyfriend who gunned down her mother and a friend March 1 at a Columbus Family Dollar Store before homicide detectives could identify a suspect, an investigator testified Tuesday.

But other police officers already were familiar with Quartez Tremon “Trey” Thomas. He had been harassing Williams with repeated phone calls and intimidating text messages before he followed his ex-girlfriend and her friend Jasmine Trice to the the 2112 Floyd Road store, authorities said.

That’s where he shot both right outside the store entrance, with the little girl watching from the back seat of the 2008 Nissan Altima that Trice was driving, as a store security camera recorded the incident, Detective Sherman Hayes testified during Thomas’ preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Trice, 30, was found dead by the driver’s side door. Williams, 28, was mortally wounded in the front passenger’s seat. The daughter, uninjured, got out of the car on her own, after Thomas fled, and bystanders took her into the store, Hayes said.

“Trey shot my Mommy,” the girl volunteered to patrol officers called to the shooting, Hayes said.

Police were not immediately sure who “Trey” was, but they quickly tracked cell phone records, roadside cameras and other evidence to build a case against Thomas, 25, who’s charged with two counts of murder in the women’s deaths.

Hayes detailed that evidence in a hour-long hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court, where Thomas was represented by an attorney from the Georgia Office of the Capital Defender. District Attorney Mark Jones has vowed to seek the death penalty in the case.

The evidence

Hayes and police Cpl. Christy Truitt outlined a sequence of events related to Thomas’ allegedly stalking Williams after she broke up with him about two weeks earlier.

Both officers said Williams’ family reported he repeatedly came by a home on Buxton Drive where Williams lived with her parents, demanding to speak with her.

Williams reported the harassment to police, and Truitt had discussed it with her.

On Feb. 28, around 9 p.m., Williams’ father was watching TV in the Buxton Drive home when he heard gunfire, and bullets began hitting the house, Truitt said. He grabbed his granddaughter and pulled her to the floor, and Williams and her mother lay on the floor in other rooms. When the shooting stopped, the father saw tail lights from a car speeding away.

The family suspected Thomas was the gunman. Williams went to stay with Trice at the friend’s home on Doyle Avenue.

Tracking Thomas’ cell phone, police saw that he had been in the Buxton Drive area that night, when the shooting occurred. The phone records also showed that the next day, he was back on Buxton Drive at 3:36 p.m., and that he stopped near Trice’s home on Doyle Avenue at 3:48 p.m., Hayes said.

Then around 4 p.m., he began to move, from Doyle Avenue to Buena Vista Road to Floyd Road, apparently following Trice’s car to the Family Dollar, where a 911 call reporting the shooting came in at 4:04 p.m., Hayes said.

How police tracked suspect

Thomas, who is from Phenix City, immediately fled back across the Chattahoochee River into Alabama, the investigator said. Cell phone records and a remote camera on the Oglethorpe Bridge, a “tag reader” device Phenix City police put there to track stolen vehicles, showed him crossing the bridge at 4:13 p.m., Hayes said.

Williams’ family told police that before news of the shooting broke, Thomas began calling them, asking whether Williams was OK, and whether they needed him to look after the 6-year-old, Hayes said.

Later a tipster called 911 to report that the man who shot two women at the Family Dollar was staying in Room 141 at the Colonial Inn, on the 280 Bypass in Phenix City. Police with warrants for his arrest captured him there sometime after midnight, the detective said.

He said Thomas, who earlier in the day had a full beard and thick hair, had shaved his face and head.

Investigators discovered Thomas was driving a 2012 Kia Sorento that had been carjacked at 8:42 p.m. Feb. 28 from outside a Phenix City Pizza Hut on the 280 Bypass, where the victim said she and a friend were leaving when a man pointed a gun and ordered them out of the car, Hayes said. Viewing a six-photo lineup, the victim said she was 50 to 75% sure Thomas was the one who took her car, he said.

Charges, next steps

Besides two counts of murder, police charged Thomas with third-degree cruelty to children in the Family Dollar shooting. For the shooting on Buxton Drive, the night before, he was charged with first-degree cruelty to children, first-degree criminal damage to property, using a firearm to commit a crime, and four counts of aggravated assault.

Thomas’ capital defender Jerilyn Bell argued police had scant evidence in the Buxton Drive case, as no one saw Thomas shoot the house there, but Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send both cases to Muscogee Superior Court and ordered Thomas to have no contact with the victims’ families.

He is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

Area victims of domestic or family violence can get help by calling the Hope Harbour shelter crisis line at 800-334-2836 or 706-324-3850.