A Columbus park could close permanently on weekends after killings, gun violence

The Columbus City Council will vote on permanently closing a local park on weekends due to safety concerns, according to the council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.

If passed, Carver Park will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The vote comes at the end of the 30-day weekend closure that council members unanimously approved Aug. 31. District 4 Councilor Toyia Tucker proposed the original closure, and told the Ledger-Enquirer she was concerned about the safety of citizens in the park after two people were killed there this year.

‘The calls that I get from the neighbors are that there are shootings throughout the day,” Tucker said in a previous interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. “The increased crime is on the weekends ... there are shootings, mostly on Saturday and Sunday and, what we saw that occurred two weekends (ago), that happens every weekend.”

On Aug. 21, Andrea Ellis, 44, was one of three people shot while attending an event at Carver Park. She died three days later while being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her death was 46th homicide of 2021 for Columbus.

16-year-old Corey Jones was shot while visiting the park on Feb. 23. He died on Feb. 25, the 13th homicide of the year.

On Aug. 31, Tucker told the Ledger-Enquirer that she planned to work with Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder to obtain a five-year report on how many calls have been received in reference to shootings, car break-ins and possible criminal acts at Carver Park. She also said that she was pushing for the installation of 360-view cameras during the 30-day closure.

The L-E reached out to Tucker for an update on any progress that has been made at the park and will update this article when that information is made available.

The Columbus City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.. Citizens can watch the meeting virtually on the Columbus Consolidated Government’s YouTube channel.

Staff writer Nick Wooten contributed to this report.

