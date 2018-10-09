Columbus area school closings for Hurricane Michael. Here’s the latest list.

School closings have started to be announced in the Chattahoochee Valley in advance of Hurricane Michael as the predicted impact on the Columbus area becomes more specific.
Harris County was the first local school district to announce Tuesday afternoon it will be closed Wednesday.
Chattahoochee County superintendent David McCurry told the Ledger-Enquirer that students already were scheculed to be off Wednesday, the final day of their three-day fall break. The only question remained whether teachers would be off as well because Wednesday was scheduled to be a professional development day. As of 2:50 p.m., that decision hadn’t been made.
The Phenix City and Lee County school systems posted a notice on their websites that they are expected to be open Wednesday.
No word yet from the Muscogee County and Russell County school districts.
