COVID forces MCSD to change course for class return, athletic events. Here’s the new plan

For the third time in four weeks, the Muscogee County School District has changed its plan for returning to classes after the winter break as COVID-19 continues rising in Columbus.

MCSD students in elementary school and self-contained special education classes can return to campus Jan. 19, but grades 6-12 must remain only online until Jan. 25, according to the school district’s announcement Thursday on its Facebook page.

Instead of the phased-in return to campuses announced Dec. 18, the school district changed its plan Dec. 31 in favor of conducting all classes remotely Jan. 6-15. Now, the plan is back to phases.

In a news release later Thursday, MCSD said the decision is “based upon current data and advice from local medical professionals and public health agencies.” The Ledger-Enquirer asked MCSD to specify that data and advice but hasn’t received a response.

Phase one: Jan. 19-22

Choice model: grades Pre-K-5 and self-contained special education students.

Virtual instruction model: grades 6-12.

Phase two: Jan. 25 through rest of school year

Choice model: all students, grades Pre-K-12.

Meal service plans

Free school meals for all students will continue through June 30, according to the following schedule:

Phase one: Jan. 19-22

In-person students: meals provided at assigned school site

Virtual students: curbside pickup daily at any school site, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Phase two: Jan. 25 through rest of school year

In-person students: meals provided at assigned school site

Virtual students: curbside pickup daily at any school site, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Reducing attendance at athletic events

Muscogee County School District also on Thursday announced reduced attendance measures for winter sports.

A 30-spectator limit has been implemented for basketball and wrestling, with a strict two guests per player limit. No spectators are allowed to attend swim meets hosted in Muscogee County at the Columbus Aquatic Center.

“If you are not one of the guests for the players, you will not be allowed admission into the gym,” MCSD Athletic Director Jeff Battles said in a press conference. “We’re hoping that this helps in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic around our community.”

Each school is responsible for counting the number of guests. Spectators who are not guests of a player will not be allowed entry into the gym, according to MCSD.

All spectators must wear a mask the entire time they are inside the gym. If an individual does not wear a mask, he or she will be asked to leave, according to MCSD.

Spectators will have their temperatures taken upon arrival to the events, and are expected to social distance in the stands during the competition. All spectators must purchase a ticket at the gate for the game.

Muscogee County employee passes do not allow entrance to games unless it’s used by a guest of a player.

For basketball games and wrestling matches, spectators are asked to leave the gym after the game (or the player’s matches, for wrestling) has ended.

“For basketball and wrestling, we worked with other counties around the state and around the area, and one of the consensus’ that a lot of us have come up with, is that two per player will keep the numbers down in the gym, allow everybody to have plenty of room to social distance, no matter which gym they’re at,” Battles said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes available.