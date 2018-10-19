Columbus area high school football scores, highlights: Hawks’ pick-6 stuns Blue Devils

The Columbus Blue Devils came in with a two-game winning streak, but the Hardaway Hawks had won the past two meetings against their midtown rival.
Friday night at Kinnett Stadium, history stymied momentum as the Hawks conquered Columbus 14-7 in stunning fashion.
Hardaway senior safety Que Vazquez broke a 7-7 tie by scoring the winning touchdown with 40 seconds left on a 45-yard interception return.
It was a fitting end because the key to the game, said Hardaway coach Michael Woolridge, was the Hawks improving their defensive, especially in the secondary.
“Columbus has a high-scoring offense, so to hold them to seven points, that’s huge,” Woolridge said. “We took away a lot of their big plays. We wanted to control the ball on offense and keep their offense off the field. We hurt their passing game. We had great pass coverage. We had young kids back there, and we challenged them this week.”
Freshman cornerback JQ Hardaway (born to play for the Hawks with a last name like that) also delivered a clutch interception to stop a Columbus drive.
Other highlights for Hardaway were junior quarterback Javion Toney’s 4-yard touchdown run and senior running back Ja’ron Early rushing for approximately 150 yards.
Caleb Bailey’s 15-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the lone score for Columbus and tied the game with 5 minutes before halftime.
Hardaway (4-3 overall, 2-3 in Region 1-AAAA) is back in playoff contention, vying for one of the four spots in the nine-team region. Columbus (4-4, 3-3) still is in solid position.
Carver 42, Shaw 14
The Carver Tigers (7-1 overall, 5-1 and second place in Region 1-AAAA) solidified their standing, while the Shaw Raiders significantly hurt their chances (3-5, 2-5 and in seventh place) with only one region game left in the season, Oct. 26 at Cairo.
Shaw hung with Carver into the second quarter Thursday at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, when it was tied 8-8, but the Tigers trounced the Raiders the rest of the way.
