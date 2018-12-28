Ledger-Enquirer announces 2018 All-Bi-City Cross Country Teams, runners, coaches of year

All Bi-City Cross Country 2018, from left: Teresa Dean, Northside High, Boys Co-Coach of the Year; Devin Helms, Harris County, Girls Runner of the Year; Silas Franklin, Smiths Station, Boys Runner of the Year; Mark Erb, Brookstone School, Boys Co-Coach of the Year; and Danielle McCoy, Columbus High, Girls Coach of the Year ROBIN TRIMARCHI