Hilton Ave. incident comes to close, suspect in custody

The incident at Hilton Avenue has come to a close, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said.
Daniel Ray Crisp, 44, has been taken into custody and charged with burglary, Columbus Chief of Police Ricky Boren said. Any other charges are pending investigation.
Police are doing a search of the residence to ensure that no one else is in the home before they “turn it back over to the family,” Boren said during a press conference.
Officers applied gas in the top-rear of the house and once the gas was applied, the suspect came out, Boren said.
For more on the story:
Hilton Avenue update: Three loud explosions, officers move toward house
Officer shot on Hilton Avenue, SWAT team on scene
Mayor: Bulletproof vest worked as designed
Columbus Police release photo of suspect in Hilton Avenue incident
Parent ‘appalled’ school district didn’t notify her about shooting
Comments