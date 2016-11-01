Police: Teen arrested at Club Dream after dancing off stage

A 19-year-old dancer was arrested early Sunday during an alcohol compliance check at Club Dream after she was seen dancing off the stage, according to Columbus police reports.
Aisha Spencer was apprehended at 1:20 a.m. Sunday and charged with dancing off stage. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail, but she was freed on a $250 bond prior to her Monday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said members of the Special Operations Unit were conducting an alcohol compliance check at 2409 South Lumpkin Road when they spotted Spencer dancing off the stage near several male patrons.
An official said he “clearly observed Spencer performing” off the stage, adding that there were several single dollar bills near her feet.
According to a city ordinance, “all dancers shall perform on a platform or stage for that intended purpose.”
Spencer was one of three dancers to be arrested in Columbus Sunday and one of seven to be arrested in the city since Thursday. Each of the dancers were accused of nude dancing, dancing off stage or touching or caressing patrons.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
