Columbus police: Video shows moments leading up to 32nd Avenue homicide

Columbus police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that video widely circulated on social media and obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer shows the moments leading up to the Jan. 5 shooting on 32nd Avenue that killed 22-year-old Dominque Devonte Horton and wounded another.
Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry confirmed that police have obtained that video and others over the course of the investigation, and they are asking that anyone else who have any footage related to the incident send it to the Columbus Police Department.
Authorities said they were called to the 300 block of 32nd Avenue around 4 p.m. to investigate the shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Horton suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
Police said Horton and another individual who was shot during the incident were transported to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment. Horton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:09 p.m., but the other shooting victim was treated and released, officials said.
Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said a large group of people met on 32nd Avenue to watch two female juveniles fight, and the incident escalated when a man pulled out a gun and fired into the group.
“Several individuals were apparently videotaping the fight on their cellphones when the shooting took place,” Slouchick said in the release.
Police said the suspect, a black man between 20 and 35 years old, fled in a large, dark SUV. He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs between 170 and 215 pounds, according to the release.
Anyone who has information about the incident or any video of the shooting is encouraged to contact Cpl. Donna Baker at 706-225-4047 or email her at DBaker@columbusga.org.
Horton’s death is the first Columbus homicide of 2017. Less than two weeks later, 17-year-old Destiny Nelson was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments near Woodruff Farm Road.
Slouchick said Nelson may have been killed in retaliation for Horton’ death, but he confirmed that she was not involved in the 32nd Avenue incident.
No one has been arrested or charged for the death of Nelson or Horton, Touchberry confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
