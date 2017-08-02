Man found dead hours after drug deal in his Columbus apartment, police say

The Columbus man found dead in his home on April 30 was the victim of robbery attempt that occurred hours before during a drug deal at his apartment, authorities said.
A police report states that a man set up drug deal at King’s home that took place between 11 and 11:30 p.m. April 29. Two to four men forced their way into the home during the incident and tried to rob King, according to the report.
Around 7 a.m. the following morning, officials were called to the 1000 block of 33rd Street to check on shooting victim. Officials found King dead in his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Lt. Greg Touchberry declined to clarify whether King was killed during the robbery attempt, but he confirmed that the incident is a part of their homicide investigation.
Grover King, the victim’s grandfather, said the 21-year-old man was working, going to school and “trying to get himself straightened out.”
“I can’t say he was an angel because I don’t believe in telling unnecessary lies, but he went to work and started back in school,” Grover King said. “He was dedicated to work and school. He was trying hard.”
Anyone with information about the incident or the victim’s activities within the last 24 hours is encouraged to call Cpl. Alan Malone at 706-225-4293 or amalone@columbusga.org.
