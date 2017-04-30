Columbus police: Victim’s apartment door forced open before fatal shooting

One or more people forced their way into a 21-year-old’s man’s apartment before killing him early this morning on 33rd Street, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.
Authorities said they were called to the 1000 block of 33rd Street around 7 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Jakorbian King of Columbus dead inside of his apartment.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Police said further investigation indicates that the unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the residence and shot the victim. No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident or King’s activities within the last 24 hours is encouraged to call Cpl. Alan Malone at 706-225-4293 or amalone@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
