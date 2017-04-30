Columbus police: Victim’s apartment door forced open before fatal shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Grandparents of homicide victim Jakorbin King speak out Pause 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 1:53 Prosecuting attorney Pete Temesgen describes Anthony Meredith's final moments before his murder at Peachtree Mall 1:47 Amazing Grace filled the quiet stadium for the luminaria ceremony at the 2017 Relay for life 1:55 Soldiers serenade waitress on her final day of work at downtown restaurant 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 5:35 31 years later, Ranger Keith Landry receives the tab 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 0:51 Take a tour of Suzanne Reed Fine's art studio Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Grover King and Dell King, the grandparents of homicide victim Jakorbin King, say he was trying to get his life on the right track. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com