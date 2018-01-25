Murder suspect wanted in Wickham Drive shooting

Columbus police have issued a murder warrant for a suspect in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting on Wickham Drive.
Dewayne Marquis Jones, 36, is wanted in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Lashay Ford and injured two others.
Never miss a local story.
Columbus police were called to Wickham Drive around 10:52 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting that left three people injured.
Ford, one of the victims, was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 11:31 p.m. Her body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Further details concerning the incident weren’t immediately released.
The coroner’s office marks Ford’s death as the fourth Columbus homicide of the year, counting the death of 61-year-old Kenneth Moore. He died at the hospital on Jan. 1, about two weeks after he was shot during a home invasion on Mays Avenue.
Columbus police listed it as the third homicide of the year.
Ford was killed weeks after 67-year-old Nancy Green was shot Jan. 9 in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue. James Byrd, her 88-year-old stepfather, pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court to murder in connection with that incident.
Anyone who has information about the Wickham Drive shooting or Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments