Tequila shots and car lots: 10 Columbus business updates, plus openings you might’ve missed

As summer approaches, Columbus continues to see new businesses opening around the city, from downtown to Midland, and others making developments on rezoning and construction.

Here’s a roundup of local business developments and openings, including some updates residents might have missed this month.

Why a huge crane is towering over Broadway

A large crane towering over the 1000 block of Broadway is part of a construction project to add another story to an existing building.

Planning Division Chief Will Johnson told the Ledger-Enquirer that another floor is being added to 1016 Broadway, bringing the structure to three stories. The crane is being used to add rafters inside the building.

Uptown Columbus President and CEO Ed Wolverton said the building is being converted into a new bar.

Josh O’Neal, owner of The Hooch, and Brandon Haynes, owner of Back That Axe Up and Up at Smoke, are two local investors behind the project, Wolverton said.

A new cigar lounge

The building that formerly housed the Performance Dance Centre now hosts a different business.

The space at 5211 Moon Rd. is now Havana Night Cigars. The veteran-owned shop sells cigars, tins, tobacco and more. It hosted a ribbon cutting in April.

The shop is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shop can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Jazzy Crab Express coming to Banks Food Hall

Signage has been installed for a Jazzy Crab Express inside Banks Food Hall.

The Jazzy Crab opened its first location in 2019 at The Landings shopping center in the former home of Ben’s Chophouse. Like its name suggests, the restaurant offers seasonal à la carte seafood mainly in the form of crab boils.

WC Bradley spokesperson Kaitlin Moore did not respond to request for comment before publication.

Storage facility under construction in north Columbus

A three-story indoor storage facility just opened in Midland.

Woodruff Storage Lakeside Village at 6950 Ruffie Way is accepting reservations, according to Emily Smith of Lakeside Village. The facility is near Lakeside Village Apartments.

Reservations start at $69 per month for a 5x5 unit and go up to $299 monthly for a 10x30 unit.

Units are climate-controlled and feature keypad entry and controlled access, according to Absolute Management’s website. The facility also features elevator access and ADA accommodations.

Ordinance text change for private dog parks

Council has approved a change to the text in the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) for private dog parks, according to Columbus Planning Advisory Commission documents.

The original ordinance did not have a written definition, according to the application. The new ordinance now reads as follows:

“Private dog park means a piece of fenced property having dimensions of a minimum of 25,000 square feet and no more than 5,000 square feet of that is used by a private company to afford members or customers the opportunity to bring their dogs to an outdoor setting which may be serviced by accessory food, beverage, shopping,and restroom facilities.”

Planning Division Chief Will Johnson told the Ledger-Enquirer that the change is tied to Fetch Park, an off-leash dog park and bar concept that started in Atlanta and is opening in Columbus this fall.

“We didn’t have a category for (private dog parks), so we pretty much had to create one,” Johnson said.

Fetch Park, which has been featured on the Travel Channel, CNN and other shows, will open at 1432 Fifth Ave.

Proposed used car lot on Victory Drive

An application has been submitted to the Columbus Planning Advisory Commission to rezone the property at 3072 Victory Drive into a mixed use development.

Adams Car Sales & Repair Inc. is the project name, with the proposed use of a used car lot.

The 0.83-acre lot is a mobile home/trailer park, according to the application.

The application is 23% completed, according to Planning Advisory Commission documents.

Enjoy craft cocktails, more at upcoming downtown grill

A new Mexican bar and grill is expected to open this summer in downtown Columbus.

Agave Bar and Grill at 1110 Broadway is expected to open in July, according to co-owner Evelyn Veloz. She owns the restaurant with her husband Manuel Veloz and her twin sister Cynthia Vergara.

Each dish at Agave Grill is inspired by a different place in Mexico, and Vergara told the Ledger-Enquirer that the margaritas are a crowd favorite.

The family plans to keep the exposed brick interior walls, which run the entire length of the space. The ceiling has a sun tunnel, which will allows natural daylight into the restaurant during the daytime hours.

From left, Evelyn Veloz, Cynthia Vergara, and Manuel Veloz give a tour of the space that will become Agave Bar and Grill in downtown Columbus, Georgia. 05/14/2021 Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Former Hartz Chicken building gets new life

A new restaurant that specializes in chicken wings is expected to open in Columbus this summer.

Signage was recently installed at Wing Master, 5390 Veterans Parkway, where a Hartz Chicken used to operate.

Jacky and Annie Zheng, who also own C Town Wings on 3473 North Lumpkin Road, are the owners. The new restaurant is expected to open early-to-mid June, according to their son, John Zheng.

The family also owns locations in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama.

The menu will consist of 15-20 wing flavors, Zheng said.

A new chicken wing restaurant is coming to Columbus, GA. Wing Master will open in June 2021 at the former Hartz Chicken location. Joshua Mixon jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

Veri Best Donuts is returning

A slice of Columbus food culture is making its return.

Veri Best Donuts, which closed in 2016, is reopening in downtown Columbus at 1115 Broadway, next to Crowne Hookah Restaurant & Lounge. The shop originally opened in 1954.

Co-owner Kristen Granberry said the shop will open “as soon as possible” in an announcement video posted on Facebook.

Veri Best Donuts in Columbus, Georgia, will reopen its doors in downtown Columbus. The shop announced the new location May 12, 2021. Veri Best Donuts Facebook Page

Greystone Properties planning new luxury complex

The largest apartment developer and operator in Columbus is planning a new luxury complex on the north side of town.

Greystone Properties is planning a 240-unit apartment complex at 2395 Whittlesey Road, managing partner Will White told the Ledger-Enquirer. The company has submitted a rezoning application for the 35-acre vacant lot near Main Street Village.

Greystone Properties is planning a new luxury apartment complex in north Columbus, GA, owner Will White says. Construction could start in July 2021. Columbus, Ga. Planning Advisory Commission