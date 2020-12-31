They died in 2020. Here’s the impact they had on the Columbus area

In ways as varied as their names, these folks with Columbus area connections lived notable lives before they died in 2020:

Thomas Bryant Buck III, 81, Jan. 2: For 38 years, served Columbus in Georgia House of Representatives. Starting in 1966, elected to 19 straight two-year terms. Democrat known for working with Republicans to pass legislation. As chairman of Ways and Means Committee, helped get state funding for local projects including RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Columbus Convention & Trade Center and Columbus Civic Center. Also instrumental in construction of I-185. As member of Higher Education Committee, helped establish HOPE Scholarship and authorize upgrade of Columbus College to Columbus State University. Fellow legislators honored him during last day of 2004 session when they dressed in his trademark attire: blue blazer, khaki slacks and saddle shoes.

Francis “Frank” Edward Eslinger, 85, Jan. 9: Associate Juvenile Court Judge in Muscogee County for 32 years before retiring in 1997. Also owned Frank’s Trophy and Plaques for 24 years. Former director of South Columbus Boys Club. Won state, region and sectional tournaments while playing tennis for Columbus College and played on its first basketball team.

Roscoe Alphonso Nance, 71, Jan. 9: Carver High School graduate began sports journalism career in 1975 at Enquirer. Three years later, when Clarion-Ledger of Jackson, Miss., hired him, became that state’s first black sports reporter at daily newspaper. Joined staff of USA Today in 1986 and retired in 2007 but continued to write as freelancer. Member of Black College Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Inducted into Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2014. Stayed involved in hometown of Union Springs, Ala., serving on Bullock County Partners in Education Foundation board and Y.C. Nance Memorial Sports Foundation, named in honor of father, who helped bring organized youth sports to the county. Served as chairman of Tuskegee University National Athletic Association and executive board member of Tuskegee National Alumni Association. Omicron Kappa Kappa chapter of Omega Psi Phi named him Man of the Year in 2019.

Michael Davis Sr., 41, Jan. 15: Fox Elementary School’s lead custodian for only one year before dying when hit by train, but impact “Mr. Mike” made on students and staff will last much longer. “He always had a good word for you,” said principal Yvette Scarborough.

Duane “Dutch” Francis Kockx, 82, Jan. 16: Retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel was headmaster of St. Anne-Pacelli High School (1976-91) and Glenwood School (1993-96). Continued to mentor others as counselor, first at Skinner and Associates, then helping to establish Landmark Counseling Service.

Homer Lee Lewis Sr., 90, Jan. 16: Chief of Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department. Commander of American Legion in Phenix City. Deacon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.

Rebecca “Becky” Ridings Chambers, 75, Jan. 18: Mayor of Hamilton for 16 years. Teacher of the Year in Harris County School District during three decades at middle school.

Garry John Gilman, 77, Jan. 22: Former director, treasurer and webmaster for Lions Club of Columbus. Club honored him in 2011 with Dan J. Graves Service Award. Retired production planning scheduler at Swift Denim, and programmer and corporate officer at Synovus.

Martin C. Wilson, 59, Jan. 29: Hardaway High School principal Matt Bell called him “the dad of our school community,” summarizing his 25 years as a science teachers and assistant coach in several sports.

John Robert “Bobby” Lowman, 83, Feb. 5: Coached several generations of Harris County residents in youth sports. Retired in 1988 as project manager after working 34 years in Georgia Department of Transportation engineering department. Helped establish Harris County Recreation Board. Founding member and past president of Waverly Hall Youth Sports Association. Served as referee and umpire. Waverly Hall named its recreation center after him in 2011. Several leadership positions at Waverly United Methodist Church.

Frank Losonsky, 99, Feb. 6: Considered to be the last of the surviving Flying Tigers, a crew chief in the legendary World War II unit.

Eleanor Irene Isom Harrington, 87, Feb. 14: Helped establish Fort Benning chapter of U.S. Air Force Officer Wives Club. Named 1981 Georgia Exchangette of the Year.

Mike Blackwell, 69, Feb. 22: Concert promoter brought to Columbus hundreds of events during more than 40 years of providing local entertainment. Taught social studies for six years at Spencer High School, where he also coached baseball and softball.

John Lyles, 50, Feb. 24: Worked as a news anchor, reporter or videographer at Columbus TV stations WTVM, WRBL and WLTZ. Also worked in transportation for the city and Muscogee County School District.

Sheila English Long Rawlinson, 73, March 3: Past president of Phenix City Board of Realtors and named Realtor of the Year in 1997. Involved in PTSA and board member for Phenix City Boys Club, Dixie Youth Baseball, Children’s Trust Found of Alabama and Corporate Foundation for Children of Alabama. Helped raise more than $20,000 for cancer research by leading “Cow Paddy Bingo” fundraiser.

Frederick William Mitchell Jr., 86, March 6: Past president of Country Club of Columbus and Peach Little League and former member of Muscogee County School Board when it was an appointed body. After retiring as owner of Groover Mitchell Insurance Company, worked for Columbus Public Library.

Max R. McGlamry, 91, March 14: Served on Disciplinary Board for State Bar of Georgia, executive committee of Muscogee County Democratic Party, Columbus Lawyers Club (president 1964-65) and Columbus Lions Club (president 1967-68). Retired in 2002 as partner with Columbus law firm Pope, McGlamry, Kilpatrick & Morrison after nearly 50-year legal career.

Ruth Haywood Evert, 97, March 20: Honored in 1987 by Georgia Tennis Association as Volunteer of the Year. Instrumental in formation of Columbus Tennis Patrons, which became Columbus Regional Tennis Association. Also involved in Girls Scouts, Columbus Lawyers Auxiliary, Wynn House and Columbus Museum.

Mary “Joyce” Mickle, 89, March 23: Former first lady of Columbus. Her husband, the late Jack Mickle, was mayor from 1975-79. Helped run the family’s Yogurt Shoppe Café, a popular lunch place open from 1987-2016. Named a Gracious Lady of Georgia for her contributions to community and state.

Albert Lee Worthington, 84, April 6: Served as president of Columbus Civitan Club, lieutenant governor of Civitan International South Georgia District, charter member and past director of North Columbus Exchange Club and president of Georgia Second Mortgage Lenders Association. His 28-year career with CB&T and Synovus included writing Loan Officer’s Handbook and Documentation Guide and receiving first Synovus President’s Performance Award. Also counseled small business owners with SCORE.

James William “Jimmy” Lee, 84, April 19: Basketball star at Baker High School. Captained 1954 state championship team. and named MVP of state tournament. Played for Auburn University, leading team in scoring as sophomore (15.9 points per game) and senior (13.1 points per game). Coached and taught for 32 years in Muscogee County School District, with stints at Hardaway and Shaw high schools. All-Bi-City and region Coach of the Year in 1968 and 1973. Inducted into Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Raymond Earl Mobley, 88, April 20: All-Bi-City basketball player for Baker High School in 1950. Became director of 29th Street Gym before working 63 years as State Farm insurance agent. Co-owner of King Lube, first local lube business. Served as president of American Little League, helping to obtain its current property, and as president of Double Churches Elementary School PTA.

Ethel “Sally” Chandler Williams Foley, 90, April 29: Served on boards of Columbus State University Foundation, Columbus Museum, Port Columbus Civil War Naval Museum, Springer Opera House, Uptown Columbus, Columbus Gateways, Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Historic Columbus Foundation. As member of CSU Patrons of Music Steering Committee, her gift resulted in Foley Orchestra Rehearsal Hall at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Her children endowed Ethel Foley Distinguished Chair of Orchestral Activities in CSU Schwob School of Music, which supports the music director/conductor of the university’s philharmonic orchestra. When the Springer was renovated in 1998, Foley and her children funded the conversion of adjacent property on First Avenue into what is now called Foley Hall. Established an endowment for Bradley Olmsted Garden at Columbus Museum. Helped museum purchase paintings by Sanford Gifford (A Home in the Woods) and William Merritt Chase (My Daughter, Alice).

Daisy B. Honor, 93, May 1: Retired after 32 years as an educator. Fitting her last name, her living room walls were covered with awards honoring her from community organizations such as Order of the Golden Circle, WTVM, Combined Communities of Southeast Columbus, Columbus Youth & Family Coalition, Columbus Community Center, A.J. McClung YMCA, First African Baptist Church and Carver High School National Alumni Association.

Judith Robinson Mitchell, 84, May 4: Former president of St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary and co-chaired the 1975 Heritage Ball.

Lucille Frances Edwards Harris, 94, May 23: Past president of Benning Hills Elementary and Baker High school PTAs, Benning Hills Women’s Club, Esquiline Garden Club and local chapters of Women’s Study Club, Daughters of the American Revolution and International Association of Rebekahs.

Dr. Harry Harris Brill Jr., 98, May 25: After 42 years of private practice in internal medicine, served as medical director of quality management at St. Francis Hospital (1992-97), medical director of home care at St. Francis (1997-2002) and CareSouth Home Care (2002-07). Also served on Blue Shield Board of Directors and The Medical Center Hospital Authority and was chief of staff at St. Francis and The Medical Center. President of Muscogee County Medical Society in 1977. First recipient of Clarence C. Butler Service and Leadership Award. He was a past president of Temple Israel.

Edward Barnwell Jr., 71, May 28: Former principal of Kendrick High School, Eddy Middle School and Central-Talbotton High School. Led foundation and annual golf tournament for local chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, which raised money for college scholarships awarded to high school seniors in Chattahoochee Valley.

James “Jim” Sigmund, 92, May 28: Music educator and band director in Muscogee County School District. Founder of Southeastern Music Center. Member of Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus board. President of Columbus Symphony Orchestra for three years.

Frank Mizell “Sonny” Clements Jr., 88, June 9: Considered to be the patriarch of Columbus State University athletics. Served as athletics director for 24 years (1959-83) and coached men’s basketball for 21 seasons, winning 286 games and taking Cougars to their first NCAA tournament. Won two straight Georgia Junior College Conference championships (1964-65). Named league’s 1964 Coach of the Year and 1978 Coach of the Year in South Atlantic Conference. Oversaw department’s jump from junior college to four-year institution in 1967, then NCAA Division II in 1972. Inducted into Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

Claude A. Bray Jr., 88, June 12: Represented the Meriwether County area in Georgia House from 1967-87. So well respected as a politician and lawyer, a highway in Manchester was named after him. President of 1947 senior class at Manchester High School and president of Law Student Advisory Council and Law School Student Bar Association at University of Georgia. Appointed as director of state’s Workers’ Compensation Board in 1987.

Gail Green-Gilliam, 56, June 24: Phenix City’s assistant police chief served in department for 33 years. Mayor Eddie Lowe called her “an outstanding person with a lot of character and integrity.”

Barbara Galeski Rothschild, 93, June 25: Past president of Girls Club of Columbus, Columbus Arts Council, St. Elmo Elementary School PTA, Phalo Study Club, Temple Israel Sisterhood and Temple Israel Century Club. Also served on boards for Springer Opera House, Girls Clubs of America, Racial Relations Advisory Commission of Columbus Council, Metro Columbus Urban League, Network for Executives and Professionals, Columbus Academy for Lifelong Learning and Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation. Retired from Lummus Corporation, where she worked for 20 years (1978-98) and became safety and risk manager. Held five U.S. patents related to automatic seat belts and three-way folding wheelchairs.

Donald B. Caldwell Sr., 86, June 28: Retired educator served Muscogee County School District for 43 years, including 32 as principal of Cusseta Road Elementary School. In the 1960s, taught health sciences at Spencer High School and was principal of Second Avenue Elementary School.

Bruce S. Burt, 84, July 1: Served on Manchester City Council for 20 years (1999-2019) and Manchester Development Authority. Past president of local Kiwanis Club. Past treasurer and construction manager of Manchester Habitat, helping to build 33 houses for low-income residents. Past chairman of Developmental Disabilities Ministries for Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, helping to build home in Manchester for mentally challenged adults.

Dr. Walter Lloyd Hudson Jr., 82, July 2: Pediatrician in Columbus for 45 years. Helped establish local Ronald McDonald House and Pediatric After Hours. Served on Columbus Regional Medical Foundation board and on Children’s Hospital Strategic Planning Committee for Columbus Regional. In 2015, Pediatric Inpatient Unit at Midtown Midtown Center was named in his honor.

Ron Wayne Self, 73, July 3: Mentored young attorneys while practicing law in Columbus for nearly five decades. Then taught at Columbus State University’s Turner College of Business. Played organ and piano at Summerville Methodist Church in Phenix City. Award-winning poet. Helped establish Brick Road Poetry Press and Chattahoochee Valley Writers Conference. Conducted poetry workshops. Led open mic poetry readings at Columbus Public Library and Schwob School of Music. President of Georgia Poetry Society 2007-09. Boy Scouts and Webelos leader.

Daniel A. Kirkland II, 69, July 7: Some call him best basketball player in local high school history. Was all-time leading scorer in Bi-City as finished with 2,236 points in 104 games at Columbus High in 1969, when he averaged 33 points per game and was named Parade All-American. Also named Freshman All-American at Auburn University after averaging 23 points per game his first year. Knee injury that season hindered his production rest of his career. Worked as assistant golf pro at Bull Creek Golf Course, teacher at River Road Elementary School and coach at Chavala High School and Glenwood School before becoming full-time cattleman and farmer in Seale in 1986.

Sybil Casbolt Dennis, 79, July 10: Retired radio news reporter and news director of WFDR in Manchester. Also worked at WCGQ and WRCG in Columbus. Was editor of Trib Publications, producing five weekly newspapers, then worked in public relations for Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute.

Dallas Ann Patterson Janikowski, 85, July 10: Past chairwoman of Chattahoochee County Board of Commissioners. Past president of Valley Partnership with Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Served as administrative attorney for Georgia Department of Human Resources and assistant attorney general in Georgia Department of Law. After being appointed director of Georgia’s Emergency Medical Services in 1980, helped establish statewide critical response protocols still used today.

Thomas Fletcher “Tommy” Boswell Jr., 71, July 11: Former Phenix City Schools teacher retired in 2011 after serving as sheriff of Russell County for 21 years, part of more than 40 years in law enforcement. Former president of Alabama Sheriff’s Association. Led the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Commission. Former president of Russell County Historical Commission.

John Meadows Taylor, 77, July 25: Served for 40 years as Harris County Board of Education attorney. Also represented Harris County Board of Commissioners and Troup County School System. Two-time president of Georgia Council of School Board Attorneys. Appointed to Georgia Board of Education in 1983 by Gov. Joe Frank Harris and served until 1990. Practiced law with LaGrange firm Lewis, Taylor & Todd.

Emmett T. Mack, 70, Aug. 4: Past president of Columbus Youth Football, where he volunteered in various roles for 43 years, including head coach, assistant coach and equipment manager. Worked 28 years as a supervisor at Fieldcrest Cannon Mills.

Walter James Sparks, 84, Aug. 6: Retired as director of Phenix City Public Works Department after 25 years of service.

Daniel “Dan” William Ross, 68, Aug. 7: Columbus State University professor (1990-2018) served as first site director at CSU’s Spencer House in Oxford, England. Received CSU’s Faculty Service Award and named professor emeritus. First Baptist Church deacon, chaired education and history committees and taught adult Bible study classes for more than 20 years.

Karl Thomas Roberts, 71, Aug. 12: Completed 37-year career in Muscogee County School District in 2005 as director of adult education, helping high school dropouts prepare for a brighter future. Also volunteered for Columbus educational initiatives, such as preschool readiness and adult literacy.

Richard E. Heath, 78, Aug. 14: Past president of local Civitan Club and past board member for local Exchange Club and Advertising Club. Retired advertising director at Ledger-Enquirer and sales executive at WTVM and WXTX.

Betty Jean “BJ” Thomas-McBride, 71, Aug. 15: Retired as director of guidance services and safe and drug-free schools for Muscogee County School District, completing 41-year MCSD career in 2012, including as guidance director at Shaw High School.

George Mortimer Adams Jr., 94, Aug. 23: Family home became Columbus Botanical Garden. Developer and owner of local properties, including development of Columbus Park Crossing on family’s former farm. President of Greater Columbus Home Builders Association 1977-78.

Joanne Wommack “Jo” McDaniel, 86, Sept. 6: Wife of late Columbus Councilor C.E. “Red” McDaniel, she made her own positive impact. Taught at Edgewood and Gentian elementary schools. Worked as public relations and volunteer services director for HCA Doctors Hospital, then marketing and communications director for Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital. Became owner and president of Mini Maid in 1996 and sold it in 2006. Community leadership positions included president of Columbus Alliance for Battered Women (now Hope Harbour) and local Sertoma Club. Served on local boards for Better Business Bureau, Easter Seals, American Heart Association and United Way.

Florence Howard Pendleton, 94, Sept. 10: One of first two “shadow senators” to represent Washington, D.C., as nonvoting member of U.S. Senate. Elected along with Rev. Jesse Jackson in 1990. Served 17 years in Congress before returning home to Columbus.

James Dixie Harris, 98, Sept. 11: Retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer was only survivor of Pearl Harbor attack living in Columbus. Served as chairman of Georgia Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. Shared experience as guest speaker at schools and other organizations. Participated in ministries with Wynnbrook Baptist Church, including men’s Sunday school and visitation outreach. During 16-year career with U.S. Postal Service, tested city’s first automated zip code detection equipment.

Rev. J.D. Upshaw, 73, Sept. 12: Served two terms as Russell County Commissioner representing District 7. Pastored several congregations, the longest at Mt. Hilliard Baptist Church.

George Culver Trussell, 89, Sept. 13: Served on Columbus Public Safety Board (chairman 1967), Columbus Tax Review Board and Muscogee County School Board. Past president (1975-76) of Rotary Club of Columbus. Also served on Columbus Bank and Trust Advisory Board (1971-2003). Retired highway contractor worked with McMath, Trussell and Turner Construction Company and Pease Construction Company. Also worked in land and shopping center development with Riverfront Development Company.

Martha Frances Richards Dedwylder, 97, Sept. 17: Former guidance counselor at Richards Junior High School and Jordan Vocational High School. Past president of St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary. Also involved in Trinity Episcopal Church, Junto Literary Club, Junior League, National Society of Colonial Dames of America and Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministries.

Thomas “TP” Grant Parks, 48, Sept. 22: His 25-year career as educator included coaching football and baseball at Manchester and Harris County high schools. Returned home in 2014 to coach Upson-Lee in Thomaston.

Douglas C. Pullen, 75, Sept. 22: Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge (1995-2011), district attorney (1989-95) and assistant chief DA (1978-88). Along with then-DA Bill Smith, won conviction of Columbus serial killer Carlton Gary, known as the “Stocking Strangler” for rapes and murders of seven Columbus women in 1977-78.

Robert Stephen “Bob” Poydasheff Sr., 90, Sept. 24: Mayor of Columbus 2003-07. Columbus Councilor 1994-2002. Retired as colonel after 24 years in U.S. Army. Elected to Ranger Hall of Fame. Worked as college professor, senior vice president of SunTrust Bank and attorney. Served on boards for Westville, Springer Opera House, Columbus Symphony Orchestra, National Infantry Museum and Columbus State University. Affectionately known around town as Uncle Bob for his loving nature.

Roy M. Greene, 99, Oct. 4: Served as city judge, city commissioner, county attorney and district attorney for Phenix City and Russell County. Founded WPNX, Phenix City’s first radio station. Cofounded newspaper now called The Citizen of East Alabama. Bought and moved F&M Bank of Hurtsboro to Phenix City, then sold it to Synovus, where he served on board. Founded cable TV company now called BEAM. Part of U.S. Highway 431 is named after him.

Rev. Andy Merritt, 68, Oct. 11: Ministered at Edgewood Baptist Church for 43 years, including 18 as senior pastor. Led establishment of more than 500 pregnancy resource centers nationwide, known as Sound Choices locally, as part of pro-life movement.

Franke Roberts Adams, 92, Oct. 13: Founded the Food Pantry, which she led for 17 years. Past president of St. Luke Altar Guild and Open Door Community House. Volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Honored by St. Luke in 2001 with title of Quiet Disciple.

Michael Eugene Craig, 60, Oct. 14: Assistant district attorney was considered beloved cheerleader for colleagues and passionate advocate for crime victims.

Elizabeth Maxine “Max” Nolan, 91, Oct. 28: In 1958, became first coach of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School girls basketball team. Named by peers as school’s outstanding teacher. Became school’s athletics director and helped organize grade school sports program with five other schools, serving as program’s president. Honored three times by Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. After 34 years as full-time teacher, continued as substitute for another 12. First lay Eucharist Minister at St. Anne Church and first female elected to church council. Past president of Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and St. Anne’s Council of Catholic Women. Honored with proclamation from Mayor Frank Martin and Mayor Pro-Tem A.J. McClung declaring May 20, 1993, as “Max Nolan Day” in Columbus.

John Steven “Steve” Stinson, 65, Nov. 15: Owner of S&S Company, a promotional products, screen printing and embroidery business, but better known as youth mentor in community and volunteer coach for Glenwood School, Columbus High School and Brookstone School.

Joan Davidson Mize Holder, 86, Nov. 17: Served as president for Junior League of Columbus, board member for Muscogee Manor Nursing Home, Historic Columbus Foundation and Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Former teacher at Rigdon Road Elementary School. Active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, including roles as administrative board secretary and altar guild chairwoman.

Anna Mae Hooper Debro, 104, Nov. 25: Educator taught math at Carver High School from 1954-71, then became one of first Black teachers to help desegregate Muscogee County School District when she taught at Columbus High School from 1971-78.

John Joseph “Jack” Fatum, 93, Nov. 25: After 30 years in U.S. Army infantry and retiring as colonel, served as secretary of Columbus Lions Club, taught math in public and private high schools and was president of Georgia Alliance for the Mentally Ill and chairman of Fort Monmouth Boy Scouts Troop.

Rose Kozak Zeranski, 100, Dec. 3: With her husband, Hank, sold tickets to St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School sporting events and helped with fundraisers to grow high school. Washed and pressed altar cloths and corporals for Mass. Prepared, served and cleaned up for Knights of Columbus pancake breakfasts and fish fries. Helped establish Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain. Performed more than 3,500 volunteer hours as a Pink Lady at St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Luther Horn “Butch” Wolff Jr., 77, Dec. 18: Leadership positions at St. Francis Hospital included chief of staff, head of surgery and medical director of the wound care and hypertension center. Also co-director for Columbus branch of Mercer University School of Medicine. His 43-year medical career included establishing with his father and brother Wolff Surgical, which became Columbus Surgical Associates.

Vernard Eugene “Gene” Oswalt, 85, Dec. 21: Former teacher at his alma mater, Central High School, served as Phenix City director of parks and recreation, Russell County Commissioner, Phenix City Councilor and volunteer with Columbus Regional Tennis Association. Past president of CORTA board. Helped conduct tournaments. Coached and mentored underprivileged youth in the TennisWorks program.