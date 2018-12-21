Two suspects in Sands Apartments slaying waive hearing, third extradited from Alabama

Two suspects in Derrick Scott’s fatal shooting Dec. 9 at Columbus’ Sands Apartments waived their preliminary hearings Friday in Recorder’s Court.
Dondrell Marquez Tells, 21, and Terrell Markell Lee, 24, both are charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a crime. Tells is charged also with being a convicted felon with a firearm.
Judge Julius Hunter sent their cases to Muscogee Superior Court. Each is held without bond.
They are among five suspects in Scott’s 10:44 p.m. shooting in an apartment at the 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd complex. Two others are Demetrius Domingo Anton Pride, 18, and Jaheem Diquon Rozier, 18. Police have not named a fifth suspect.
Rozier was arrested in Auburn, Ala., with aid from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Extradited to Columbus, he was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Thursday, and charged with murder and using a gun to commit a crime.
Police still are asking the public to help them find Pride and identify the fifth suspect. Pride is described as 5-foot-11 and weighing 125 pounds.
Officers called to check on someone shot at the apartments found Scott, 34, with a gunshot wound. Rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus, he died in the emergency room at 11:26 p.m.
Detectives said Scott was shot in an apartment as five intruders tried to enter. They last were seen running down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Authorities have not elaborated on what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or jcarden@columbusga.org.
