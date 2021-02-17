Columbus police charge woman with murder in 2008 cold-case homicide

Columbus police announced Wednesday that they have cleared a 12-year-old homicide case.

They have a suspect in the April 2, 2008, slaying of Paul Hill Sr., 67, Chief Freddie Blackmon told reporters during a news conference at the Public Safety Center.

Shanita Evette Wyatt, 40, faces a murder charge in the case. She has been held in the Muscogee County Jail since May 2020 on unrelated charges.

According to previous Ledger-Enquirer reports, Hill lived at Apt. C, 3330 Marathon Drive, where his son went to check on Hill around 2 p.m., having not seen his father since Easter.

Blackmon said Wednesday that patrol officers were called there at 2:05 p.m. for a “welfare check,” and had to force the locked door open to get in. They found Hill’s body, and called a deputy coroner who pronounced Hill dead at 2:41 p.m.

Then-Coroner Bill Thrower later said Hill appeared to have died from blunt force trauma and gunshot wounds to the head.

Hill had cuts on his head and face, authorities said.

