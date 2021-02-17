Crime

Columbus police charge woman with murder in 2008 cold-case homicide

Columbus police announced Wednesday that they have cleared a 12-year-old homicide case.

They have a suspect in the April 2, 2008, slaying of Paul Hill Sr., 67, Chief Freddie Blackmon told reporters during a news conference at the Public Safety Center.

Shanita Evette Wyatt, 40, faces a murder charge in the case. She has been held in the Muscogee County Jail since May 2020 on unrelated charges.

According to previous Ledger-Enquirer reports, Hill lived at Apt. C, 3330 Marathon Drive, where his son went to check on Hill around 2 p.m., having not seen his father since Easter.

Blackmon said Wednesday that patrol officers were called there at 2:05 p.m. for a “welfare check,” and had to force the locked door open to get in. They found Hill’s body, and called a deputy coroner who pronounced Hill dead at 2:41 p.m.

Then-Coroner Bill Thrower later said Hill appeared to have died from blunt force trauma and gunshot wounds to the head.

Hill had cuts on his head and face, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
