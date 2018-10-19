Ranger Demonstration, Parachute demonstration and fun & games at Fort Benning on Armed Forces Day.
100 years of Fort Benning: A look at the post’s history, impact and its people

By Ledger-Enquirer Staff Reports

October 19, 2018 11:22 AM

This October, Fort Benning will celebrate 100 years as an established military post.

In honor of the anniversary, the Ledger-Enquirer presents “Fort Benning 100 Years,” a 10-day series running in the newspaper and online from Oct. 19-28.

We’ll update this page each day with new stories, so keep it bookmarked and share it with friends and family who want to read more about the history of the post, its economic impact on the city, stories of the people who passed through, the post’s involvement in wars and more.

October 19: Benning history started in MidTown Columbus 100 years ago

Op-ed from Ralph Puckett: He was in an Army hospital when a fortuneteller said his wife would soon walk in

Fort Benning Videos

This Fort Benning Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, celebrates Fort Benning's 100 years of U.S. Army infantry training and leadership development at what began as Camp Benning in 1918 on land near Macon Rd. in Columbus, Georgia.

This Centennial Minute, produced by Fort Benning TV, looks at the period from 1918-1922 and the transition from Camp Benning to Fort Benning.

