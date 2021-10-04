Politics & Government

Gov. Kemp suspends DA Mark Jones from office amid investigation into alleged misconduct

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones has been suspended from office after being indicted on multiple felonies alleging misconduct in office.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order suspending Jones Monday afternoon after members of a review panel recommended the district attorney be removed.

Members included Harold Melton, retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia; Joe Mulholland, District Attorney of the South Georgia Judicial District; and Samir Patel, District Attorney of the Cherokee Judicial District.

Jones was indicted in September on nine charges. They are:

Jones will remain suspended until the case is resolved. The executive order does not name Jones’ replacement, who will serve as an interim district attorney pending the outcome of Jones’ case.

Jones did not comment on the suspension Monday evening as he was leaving his third-floor office in the Columbus Government Center.

“I haven’t seen the report,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer.

He was loading a truck outside the Government Center with some items from his office. “I’m just taking some personal effects, some stuff that’s mine,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 4:52 PM.

