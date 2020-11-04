How many people voted in Columbus? 4 Election Day takeaways you might’ve missed

The issues of June’s primary elections did not plague Muscogee County this November as the final, unofficial vote tally came in the closing minutes of Tuesday evening.

Early voting reigned supreme. Voters elected marshal Greg Countryman as Columbus’ first African-American sheriff with almost two-thirds of the total tally.

Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson easily won their congressional reelection bids.

The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney-elect, a handful of state house and senate incumbents, and other local office-seekers ran unopposed.

While one U.S. Senate race and the presidential contest remain uncalled in Georgia, the picture is clearer at the local level.

Here’s what you might have missed:

Early voters in Muscogee County

Of the 80,539 ballots cast in Muscogee County, more than half came from in-person early voting, and a little less than 17% voted in person on election day, according to data provided by the local elections office.

Nearly 43,000 residents took advantage of early voting, and an additional 24,141 cast absentee ballots by mail. Only 13,509 votes were made in-person on election day.

Reported totals in Muscogee County includes all in-person and absentee ballots. Ballots from military members and overseas citizens will be accepted until Friday, said Jeanette James with the Muscogee County elections office. The Military Times reports those ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

The 2020 early voting trends match up with nationwide data as over 100 million Americans voted early this election cycle, more than doubling the total for 2016, NBC News reports.Of the county’s 130,878 total eligible voters, 61.54% cast a ballot. More votes were cast in the 2020 November election than in 2016, but a smaller portion of eligible voters turned out. In 2016, about 70,000 people voted, but 69.3% of eligible voters cast a ballot, according to Muscogee County data.

As votes in other parts of the state remained uncounted Wednesday morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the efforts of Muscogee County election officials.

“The state election board gave the counties the authority that they could begin the process of scanning the absentee ballots, which is very helpful,” he said. “Down in Muscogee County … they were really current with everything they received.”

Law enforcement heads set to be African-American men

Democrat Greg Countryman defeated Republican challenger Mark LaJoye with nearly 65% of the total vote.

Countryman, who worked for the Columbus Housing Authority police and for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office before he became marshal on Jan. 5, 2005, has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience.

In late October, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson nominated Maj. Freddie Blackmon to replace the retiring Ricky Boren as the city’s police chief. If the Columbus Council confirms Blackmon, both of the city’s chief law enforcement officers will be African-American.

“It’s a great moment that shows that we are moving forward,” Countryman told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday night. “It’s something that our young kids can aspire to be. I look forward to serving as sheriff and as the first African-American sheriff. I want to make sure I set the right example and be the role model that young kids and the next generation can follow.”

In an interview shortly after being declared the winner, Countryman criticized his Republican opponent, calling his tactics “unprofessional.”

LaJoye, a U.S. Army veteran and former Columbus police officer, promised to run again in 2024. It was the fourth straight sheriff’s race he’s lost.

“I think we’ve done everything we possibly could do,” he said. “I think a significant effect on our turnout was COVID-19. It’s pretty obvious. We had one campaign forum at the library, and there were no more campaign forums. We challenged Greg Countryman several times on the internet, ‘Let’s debate’ ...We didn’t have a chance to even challenge him on any of the issues.”

Bishop and Ferguson easily win re-election

Bishop, who’s held the 2nd Congressional District seat since 1993, beat Republican challenger Don Cole, 58.4% to 41.6%. Bishop’s district includes most of southwest Georgia, as well as large portions of Macon and Columbus.

“To God be the glory,” Bishop said in an interview with the L-E. “God blessed me with the tools and the experience to use the legislative process to deliver for the people of the 2nd Congressional District.”

Ferguson, elected to the 3rd Congressional District seat in 2016, beat Democratic challenger Val Almonord, 65.3% to 34.7%. Ferguson’s district stretches from the southern suburbs of Atlanta to portions of north Columbus and its outlying areas.

The congressman tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30 and has been working from home. Ferguson said he was experiencing “mild symptoms” before his positive test. An update on his condition has not been given.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Ferguson thanked his supporters.

“I cannot thank each and every one of you enough for standing by me and showing your support for #TeamFerguson throughout this campaign,” the post reads. “I could not have done this without your advice, your prayers, and your encouragement. I look forward to continuing to serve our great district in Congress and fighting for our shared conservative values in Washington. I am honored to have earned your vote and your trust!”

Many races were unopposed and incumbents benefited

Several area races had incumbents or candidates who ran for office unopposed.

Democratic state representatives Calvin Smyre, Carolyn Hugley and Debbie Buckner had no opponents. Neither did Democratic state Sen. Ed Harbison.

Republican state senators Randy Robertson and Vance Smith Jr. ran unopposed.

Only two Georgia General Assembly seats in the Columbus area were contested. Republican State Rep. Richard Smith of District 134 defeated his Democratic challenger Carl Sprayberry, 64.6% to 35.4%

Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas of District 138 defeated his Democratic challenger Marc Arnett, 55.2% to 44.8%.

No incumbent in the Columbus area for the Georgia state house or senate lost their reelection bid.

Other notable local candidates who did not face opposition include:

Mark Jones, Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney-elect. He defeated incumbent Julia Slater in the June 9 Democratic primary.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan

Jones was indicted Monday by a grand jury on felony charges related to a 2019 car crash and to alleged damage last summer to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot, where he filmed a campaign ad.

The Georgia Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor from outside the judicial circuit, who presented the cases to a local grand jury. Slater recused herself from handling any case involving Jones.