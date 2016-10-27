Bryant Mosley, the former college football lineman accused of body-slamming a 13-year-old boy at a Columbus alternative school so severely that his right leg was amputated below the knee, was “an excellent kid,” “a leader,” “mild-mannered” and the type of person “you would want your son to be,” one of his coaches told the Ledger-Enquirer.
In fact, former Stillman College coach Teddy Keaton said he never saw or heard of Mosley being hostile off the field during the one season they were in the football program together, 2011, when Mosley graduated from the college in Tuscaloosa, Ala., that December.
“That’s why I’m shocked to hear that,” Keaton told the Ledger-Enquirer after hearing a summary of the allegations against Mosley. “He was very smart. He did what he was supposed to do when he was supposed to do it. He never got in trouble. … I can’t imagine he did something of that nature.”
Mosley, listed on the roster as 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, was Stillman’s defensive captain and starting right end in 2011.
“He made plays on the field, led drills, always encouraged people,” Keaton said. “… He showed no signs of anger-management issues, but I know life can throw you a punch sometimes.”
Mosley, a contracted behavioral specialist, threw seventh-grader Montravious Thomas to the floor three times Sept. 12 at the Edgewood Student Services Center after the student tried to leave the classroom to call his mother, Thomas family lawyer Renee Tucker has said. Montravious’ amputation was performed Oct. 18.
The Muscogee County School District has refused the Ledger-Enquirer’s open records request for documents and video about the incident, but retired Ledger-Enquirer columnist Richard Hyatt’s story on the website All On Georgia contains information from a report allegedly filed by Mosley after he restrained Montravious.
Leaked video on the All On Georgia website reportedly shows Mosley carrying Montravious over his shoulder before putting him on a school bus for his ride home.
The MCSD released a statement saying Montravious was “up and walking and not in distress” after the incident.
Mosley’s hometown is Columbus, but he graduated from Glenwood School in Phenix City. Glenwood headmaster Frankie Mitchum said Mosley, who played football for Glenwood as a junior and senior in 2007-08, attended there “before my time” at Glenwood, so he couldn’t comment about him. Mosley was selected for the Alabama Independent School Association all-state first team as a defensive lineman in 2007.
Beyond his athletic ability, Mosley also displayed his humanity, according to Keaton.
In December 2010, the same month Stillman made Keaton the head coach of his alma mater when it hired him from Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla., where he was offensive coordinator, Keaton was arrested for DUI while celebrating his birthday. Mosley was one of the half dozen seniors who visited Keaton in his office to voice their support.
“They even wrote a letter to the (college) president on my behalf,” said Keaton, who coached Stillman until the college eliminated the football program after the 2015 season. He now is the running backs coach and associate head coach at Miles College in Fairfield, Ala.
Montravious, a seventh-grader from East Columbus Magnet Academy, was attending what turned out to be his only day at Edgewood’s AIM Program, where MCSD students in grades 3-12 are temporarily assigned after violating the district’s conduct code. Two days later, Columbus Police Lt. Consuelo Askew filed a case report with scant details about the incident.
Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon, who works in the patrol division along with Askew, said Askew is the only person in the police department who will have information about whether the incident was or is being investigated as a possible crime. Askew was unavailable for comment.
It’s unclear whether Mosley still works for Mentoring and Behavioral Services, which has referred the Ledger-Enquirer to lawyer Robert Poydasheff Jr. of the Columbus firm Harp Poydasheff Post & Sowers. Poydasheff hasn’t answered the Ledger-Enquirer’s questions about the incident.
Poydasheff did say David Mize is the lawyer representing Mosley. Mize works with the firm Huff Powell Bailey, which has offices in Columbus and Atlanta. Mize and Mosley haven’t been reached for comment.
The Ledger-Enquirer obtained a redacted copy of Mosley’s resume from MCSD through an open records request. Nobody representing any of the employers listed on the resume was willing to comment about Mosley.
In addition to MBS, the current or previous employers, all in Columbus, listed on Mosley’s resume are:
▪ Pat’s House Assisted Day Living Center
▪ Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center
▪ Reaching Hands LLC, doing business as A Bundle of Care
▪ American Work
▪ New Horizons Behavioral Health
In addition to his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stillman in 2011, Mosley earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health from Troy University in July 2016, according to his resume, including an internship with 900 hours at Midtown Recovery Center in Columbus. His listed certifications include CPR, First Aid, Non-Violent and Crisis Intervention, and MindSet.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Staff writer Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
Comments