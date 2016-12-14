Teen released from hospital after leg amputation: ‘His normal smile is back’

1:36 Fire safety tips for your Christmas tree Pause

0:57 How long does it take 700 graduates to walk into the Civic Center? About 60 seconds

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

1:03 Help bring Rev. Jamie Sanks down

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage