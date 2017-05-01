Man killed in Columbus shooting on 24th Street

A man was fatally wounded late Sunday in a Columbus shooting on 24th Street, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.
Lavonte Thomas, 26, was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds at 12:03 a.m. Monday. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.
Bryan said officials were called to the scene in the 1400 block of 24th Street around 11:18 p.m. Sunday to investigate the incident. No further details have been released and there is no word on suspects at this time.
Thomas’s death marks the 10th homicide in Columbus in 2017 and the ninth investigated by Columbus police.
He was shot hours after 21-year-old Jakorbin King was killed inside of his apartment in the 1000 block of 33rd Street. No arrests have been made in connection with his death, but authorities believe one or more people forced their way into his home before shooting him.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments