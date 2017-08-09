Phenix City man charged with murder in shooting at 33rd Street apartment

Columbus police have made an arrest in the April shooting death of a 21-year-old man who was found dead in his 33rd Street apartment.
Tramal Lee Williams of Phenix City was apprehended at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lee County Jail and charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday at 8 a.m.
Officials said Jakorbin King was found dead of multiple gunshots around 7 a.m. April 30 inside his apartment on 33rd Street. Authorities said he was the victim of a robbery attempt that occurred in his apartment hours before he was found.
A police report states that a man set up a drug deal at King’s home that took place between 11 and 11:30 p.m. April 29. Two to four men forced their way into the home during the incident and tried to rob King, according to the report.
Lt. Greg Touchberry declined Aug. 2 to clarify whether King was killed during the robbery attempt.
Grover King, the victim’s grandfather, said the 21-year-old man was working, going to school and “trying to get himself straightened out.”
“I can’t say he was an angel because I don’t believe in telling unnecessary lies, but he went to work and started back in school,” Grover King said. “He was dedicated to work and school. He was trying hard.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
