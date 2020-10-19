Columbus police charge fourth suspect in fatal 2019 shooting involving multiple guns

Columbus police have charged another suspect in the 2019 shooting of a 20-year-old man found mortally wounded in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive, off Rigdon Road south of the Columbus Public Library.

Jordan Jamal Seldon is the fourth person detectives have arrested in the Aug. 1, 2019, shooting of Jaylin Williams, who police said was lured from a residence for a robbery before being gunned down by bullets from multiple firearms.

Jordan, 21, was charged with murder, theft by receiving stolen property and possessing oxycodone. He waived a preliminary hearing on the latter two charges Monday in Recorder’s Court, where a hearing on his murder charge was set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A police Special Operations Unit arrested Seldon on outstanding warrants Saturday, investigators said.

Detectives have identified others in Williams’ homicide as:

Gerald Reed, 21, charged with murder on Aug. 13, 2019.

Christian Patrick, 22, charged with murder on Aug. 26, 2019.

Anna Stecenko, 22, charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Aug. 29, 2019.

Alleged plot

Testifying at Stecenko’s preliminary hearing on Sept. 5, 2019, Detective Sherman Hayes said she knew Williams and one of the other suspects, and told police their plan was to have her lure Williams out of the residence to be robbed. Stecenko twice had been at the home earlier that day, he said.

Hayes said Stecenko and Reed returned the day after the shooting to retrieve a gun connected to Williams’ death, intending to dispose of it in Harris County. Police have recovered the firearm and its components, he said.

Security cameras on other residences near the Wallace Drive home recorded three subjects as they approached Williams and opened fire, Hayes said. Williams later was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Anyone with more information on Williams’ shooting is asked to contact Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.