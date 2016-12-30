Local notables who died in 2016

In ways as varied as their names, these folks with Chattahoochee Valley connections touched our lives with their lives before they departed in 2016:
▪ George William Mathews Jr., Jan. 2: Georgia Tech football star running back and defensive back (1944-47). Elected to the Georgia Tech and State of Georgia athletic halls of fame. Successful business career included stints as executive vice president for the Columbus Iron Works division of the W.C. Bradley Company and founder of Columbus Foundries Inc., where as chairman and CEO he led the transformation into Intermet Corp., the world’s largest independent manufacturer of ductile iron parts, with foundries in Europe and Asia as well as the United States. Served on the boards of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association, the Georgia Tech Foundation and Wesleyan College. Cofounder of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award. Died at 88.
▪ Jack B. Key Jr., Feb. 7: Among the best golfers from Columbus. Inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame and the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame. Won 46 amateur tournaments, including the 1949 and 1961 Georgia Amateur and the 1949 and 1968 Southeastern Amateur. Member of the 1960 International 4 Man Team Championship team. Captained the Auburn University golf team for four years and established the Jack Key Golf Teaching Facility at his alma mater. Co-founded the Fred Haskins Commission, which presents the annual Haskins Award, considered the Heisman Trophy of golf, to the most outstanding U.S. collegiate male gofler of the year. Community service included president of Historic Columbus Foundation, Rotary Club of Columbus, Country Club of Columbus, North Columbus Boys Club and East Columbus Boys Club, and chairman of Columbus Fire Department, and Columbus Board of Water Commissioners. Business career included president of Valley Components Inc., K&C Construction Company and Georgia Component Manufacturing Association and vice president of Valley Fir and Redwood Company. Died at 88.
▪ Joe Edward Harrell, Feb. 13: Inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. Played on Jordan Vocational High School’s 1943 state basketball championship team. Played college football for South Carolina and played minor league baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Became president of two companies in Augusta, Royal Crown Bottling and Triple A Ice. Died at 88 in Columbus.
▪ Del Parker, Feb. 16: Former chief financial officer for Muscogee County School District and Troup County School System. Also was accounting manager for Georgia Department of Education, providing guidance for school districts throughout the state. Died in West Georgia Hospice at 61.
▪ James “J.B.” Johnson, Feb. 19: Did more in his 37 years before kidney failure killed him than many folks who reach 100. At 19, started Jaybee’s Supershop, a car-detailing business now called First Class Tinting and Detailing, adjacent to his First Class Tax and Financial business. Hosted a hip-hop radio show on Foxie 105, owned a food trailer business called Love @ First Bite, and his Supershop Entertainment company became one of the largest local concert promoters, bringing performers such as Mary J. Blige, Monica, Fantasia, Keith Sweat and Anthony Hamilton.
▪ George William Jeter, Feb. 26: Retired executive vice president and chief financial officer at Aflac. Helped supplemental insurer obtain licensing to launch enterprise in Japan. Co-owner of Denim North America and Delta Data Software. Instrumental in creation of John B. Amos Cancer Center. Served in leadership positions with the Chattahoochee Council of Boy Scouts of America, the Columbus State University Foundation, the Columbus Regional Health Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia. Died at 80.
▪ Retired U.S. Army SSG Edward E. Cox, March 31: Self-taught saxophonist, jazz and blues historian, piano technician, teacher, entrepreneur, concert promoter. Died at 94 in the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
▪ James Newman Cantrell, April 1: Founder of Action Buildings. Fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Helped save the historic Goetchius House. Died at 82 in Columbus Hospice after suffering a stroke.
▪ Harold Beland “Spec” Richardson, April 12: Career in professional baseball started in 1946 as concession manager for the minor league Columbus Cardinals and culminated as general manager of the major league Houston Astros, where he was responsible for construction of the Astrodome, and San Franciso Giants, where he was named MLB’s Executive of the Year in 1978. Inducted into the South Atlantic League, Chattahoochee Valley and Jordan Vocational High School halls of fame. Died at 93 in his north Columbus home.
▪ David C. Pollard, April 18: Carver High School baseball coach. Died at 36 in a car crash caused by the driver of a stolen car.
▪ Lavoy Powell, May 1: Along with his wife, this south Columbus entrepreneur owned a Huddle House and built the Occasions Event Center and a strip mall with the Jack N Sports Bar and other businesses. Known for his generosity, he was honored posthumously with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from the office of U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany. Battled heart disease and died at 57.
▪ Paul J. Vander Gheynst, May 1: Dean of Columbus State University College of Arts and Letters from 1972 to 2006. Played key role in creation of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Musical director of numerous shows at Springer Opera House. Performed with Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Former president of Columbus Jazz Society. Died in Midtown Medical Center at 72.
▪ Gayle Humphries Ward, May 13: Taught dance to thousands of students in Columbus and Phenix City for nearly six decades. Also taught Sunday School at Edgewood Baptist Church and served as a Ronald McDonald House volunteer. Died in Columbus Hospice at 79.
▪ Eva Allene Daniel Ulrich, May 13: Known as a “Rosie the Riveter” for being one of six civilian women selected to work at Lawson Army Airfield at Fort Benning during World War II. Past president of the Girls Scouts of Concharty Council. Named one of Columbus’ first Women of Achievement in 1988. Died at 96 in Spring Harbor.
▪ Dozier Neal Wickham, May 18: Founded the Pine Mountain Trail in Harris County. He opened Wickham’s Outdoor World in midtown Columbus during the 1970s, and he was among the first to mention the possibility of breaching the Chattahoochee River dams in downtown to create the whitewater that became the world’s longest urban course. Battled cancer and died at 86.
▪ Jan Crouch, May 31: Growing up as the daughter of a North Highland Assembly of God pastor, she was Janice Wendell Bethany, then became “Mama Jan” Crouch, co-founder of Trinity Broadcasting Network and CEO of the Holy Land Experience, an evangelical theme park in Florida. Died at 78 in Orlando after a stroke.
▪ James C. Morgan, June 2: Served as Chambers County sheriff from 1971 to 1995 and police chief of LaFayette for seven years before that. Past president of Alabama Sheriff’s Association and Alabama Peace Officers Association. Battled leukemia and died at 88.
▪ Owen Thomas Ditchfield, June 8: District 7 representative on Muscogee County School Board (2001-2004). President of South Columbus Concerned Citizens. Retired educator at Fort Benning. Served on Muscogee County Library Board and Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation. Known as “The Pepper Man” at Uptown Market Days and as the train conductor at annual showing of “The Polar Express” in National Infrantry Museum, where he volunteered as a docent. Battled bladder cancer and died in Gentiva Hospice at 76.
▪ Lincoln “Chips” Moman, June 13: Grammy Award-winning music producer, guitarist and songwriter in Memphis who helped Elvis Presley engineer a comeback in the late 1960s. Moved to Nashville to record Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and other top country performers. Played with Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson in the Highwaymen. Died at 79 in his hometown of LaGrange, where a highway is named after him.
▪ Patrick Valere “Val” McGinness Sr., June 15: Radio personality for PMB Broadcasting and stations WCLS and WDAK. Also known for his commercial and voice-over work. Died in his north Columbus apartment at 67.
▪ James “Jim” Devitt Jr., June 26: Diverse media career included radio announcer for Solar Broadcasting and South 106, promotions director at TV station WLTZ and owner of Diamond Jim Advertising. Battled cancer and died at 68 in his Cataula home.
▪ Abraham Illges Jr., July 7: President of Swift Spinning Mills in Columbus until 1985, then incorporated Meritas Yarns in Columbus and LaFayette. Past president of the American Yarn Spinners Association and the Georgia Textile Manufacturers Association. Served on the Columbus State University Foundation board and as an advisory director for Columbus Bank and Trust. Died at 82 in Columbus Hospice.
▪ Lon Colvin Alexander Jr., July 20: Retired president of Alexander Contracting Company, which does site preparation, grading and road work. Projects include National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center and Aflac’s Wynnton Road and east Columbus campuses. Served on board of directors for Country Club of Columbus and SunTrust Bank. He died in Columbus Hospice at 81.
▪ William C. LeNoir, Aug. 1: Twice served as acting president of Columbus College, now Columbus State University, during his 34-year career as a botany professor here. After retiring as dean emeritus of the science school in 1995, the new science building was named in his honor. Died at 86 in Loudon, Tenn.
▪ George Milton McCluskey Jr., Aug. 6: In 1955, founded what is now known as Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, which in 1970 became the second privately owned rehabilitation practice in the country to incorporate. Served during the 1996 Olympics. Charter member of the Board of Physical Therapy and the Institute of Athletic Care & Research. National Small Business Person of the Year in 1997. Inducted into Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. Died in St. Francis Hospital at 87.
▪ The Rev. George Othell Hand, Aug. 13: Former pastor of First Baptist Church left the pulpit in 1973 to work for Aflac. Became the Columbus-based supplemental insurer’s top lobbyist. Also motivated employees with inspiration messages. Died at 95 in his Columbus home.
▪ Joe Baum Price, Aug. 17: Former band director at Jordan Vocational High School, which played in President Richard Nixon’s inauguration parade. Authored the words and music to Jordan’s fight song. Also directed bands at Shaw and Marion County high schools. His bands received superior ratings at the Georgia Music Educators Festival for 22 straight years. Died at 82 in his Columbus home.
▪ Deonn Rashod Carter, Aug. 20: Autistic man was so beloved and respected for the love and respect he gave public safety officials, hundreds of them attended his funeral. Died at 31 in Midtown Medical Center 11 days after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery as he went outside his apartment to get the mail.
▪ Ronald “Ron” Harry Anderson, Aug. 24: Taught thousands of children “life skills through stage skills” as director of the Springer Theatre Academy. Conducted his final lesson off stage through his two-year battle with cancer. During his Thanksgiving testimony at First Baptist Church in downtown Columbus, he said, “I’m working on a new plan — one without a timeline. It sort of comes down to this: Live every day fully, focus on what’s important. That’s it, that’s the whole ballgame. And I don’t have a bucket list. I guess I should get one — people keep asking me — but I really don’t. It’s kind of an overrated idea, if you think about it.” Died at 64 in Columbus Hospice.
▪ Flint Eugene Sharpe, Sept. 12: Glenwood School coach in late 1980s and early 1990s. Lone season as head football coach was 1990, when the Gators went 11-2 and reached the Alabama Independent School Association Class AAA state championship game. Also coached youth basketball at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City. Died in a car crash at 55.
▪ Al Johnson, Sept. 23: When he became executive editor and vice president of the Ledger-Enquirer in 1991, he was the first black top editor of a daily newspaper in the South. Served as board member for Kiwanis Club of Columbus, the Community Health Center of South Columbus and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. In 1997, became associate publisher of the Houston Business Journal in Texas, then publisher of The Business Journal in Greensboro, N.C., and his last position was as editor of Business East, a monthly business-to-business publication, in New Bern, N.C. Died at 70 in a North Carolina hospice facility.
▪ David R. Steele, Oct. 13: Executive director of YMCA of Metro Columbus since 1992. Oversaw renovation of D.A Turner YMCA and building of John P. Thayer YMCA. Died at 61.
▪ Billy Ray Weary Jr., Oct. 17: Elected as Muscogee County marshal in 1988. Resigned after serving 3 ½ years of controversial term. Never again elected to public office. Died at 72.
▪ Retired U.S. Navy CPO Nathaniel Brooks, Nov. 29: For nearly 30 years, took care of Jordan Vocational High School as dedicated custodian. Died at 68 in his Columbus home.
▪ Danny Corbett, Dec. 17: Served three terms (1982-1994) for District 28 in the Alabama Senate. In 2012, Portion of U.S. Highway 80 in Russell County was named in his honor. Died in his home at 67.
▪ William Haynes, Dec. 17: Former band director at Hardaway High School. Was music and drama teacher at E. Rivers Elementary School in Atlanta and conductor of the Alpharetta City Band when he was found stabbed to death at 53 in Sandy Springs.
▪ Ann Helms, Dec. 20: After retiring as principal of Clubview Elementary School in 1995, supervised interns enrolled at Troy University-Phenix City and Columbus State University. Past positions include math consultant for Muscogee County School District and teacher at St. Marys Road Elementary and in Harris and Talbot counties. Died at 86 in Columbus.
▪ Dr. A.J. Kravtin, Dec. 21: Retired pediatrician cared for generations of Columbus area children for nearly half a century. Numerous awards include Jack R. Brinkley Sr. Service Award from the Muscogee County Democratic Party and Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Served as first chairman of ethics committee at what now is called Midtown Medical Center, where the pediatric department hung his portrait. Died at 94 in Spring Harbor.
