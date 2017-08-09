Three men charged in fatal Columbus shooting at 33rd Street apartment

Three arrests have been made in connection with the April shooting death of a 21-year-old man who was found dead in his 33rd Street apartment, authorities said.
Samuel Jones and Tramal Lee Williams, both 17, were charged with murder in connection with the incident. Tyler Fitzgerald Teal, 19, faces an aggravated assault related to the case.
They are scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said Jakorbin King was found dead of multiple gunshots around 7 a.m. April 30 inside his apartment on 33rd Street. Authorities said he was the victim of a robbery attempt that occurred in his apartment hours before he was found.
A police report states that a man set up a drug deal at King’s home that took place between 11 and 11:30 p.m. April 29. Two to four men forced their way into the home during the incident and tried to rob King, according to the report.
Lt. Greg Touchberry declined Aug. 2 to clarify whether King was killed during the robbery attempt.
Williams of Phenix City and Teal were arrested on Tuesday, and Jones was taken into custody the next day. Officials have yet to give any details about how the suspects were allegedly involved in the incident.
Grover King, the victim’s grandfather, said the 21-year-old man was working, going to school and “trying to get himself straightened out.”
“I can’t say he was an angel because I don’t believe in telling unnecessary lies, but he went to work and started back in school,” Grover King said. “He was dedicated to work and school. He was trying hard.”
Anyone with information on this case to please call Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291 or Alocey@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments