Murder suspect’s sister passes out during Recorder’s Court hearing

The sibling of one of the two 17-year-old men facing murder charges in the April shooting of a Columbus man passed out early Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Samuel Jones’ sister fainted as a detective testified about the death of 21-year-old Jakorbin King. Deputies, detectives and her family members immediately rushed to help her as medics were called to the scene.
A man who went to check on her was escorted out of the courtroom by deputies after an outburst.
Medics arrived minutes later and treated her. She declined to be transported to the Midtown Medical Center for further treatment.
“Honestly, she was just standing up there ready to testify, and I think it just got hot with a lot of people in there,” said Mark Shelnutt, who represented Jones. “She had some low blood sugar, and I think she just fainted. She blanked out. She doesn’t even remember doing it.”
The hearing resumed after medics left. She stayed for the remainder of the hearing and testified.
Columbus police said Jones, Tramal Lee Williams, Tyler Teal and two other people went to King’s 33rd Street apartment on April 29 with the intent to steal marijuana from him.
Sgt. Alan Malone said Williams set up a drug deal with King. He allegedly purchased marijuana from King and then left with the group.
Authorities said they returned around 10:45 p.m. that night and robbed him of a glass jar of marijuana. They allegedly lost it during a scuffle at the residence.
Malone said King was killed when four of those five people returned to the apartment early the following morning. Detectives declined to give details about the shooting, such as the time it occurred.
Authorities were called to the victim’s apartment around 7 a.m. to investigate a reported home invasion. King was found dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
Jones and Williams pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the shooting. Teal, 19, and Jones pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault in connection with the robbery attempt.
Detectives declined to name the other two suspects in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments