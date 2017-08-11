Mary Russell speaks about her nephew Jakorbin King after a Thursday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court in which two men charged with murder in connection with King's murder and another man facing an aggravated assault charge related to the case made an initial appearance. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
‘Whatever they wanted, they should have just took it,’ aunt of homicide victim says

By Sarah Robinson

August 11, 2017

Mary Russell was one of many overcome with emotion Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court as detectives discussed the details surrounding the death of her 21-year-old nephew.

“They shouldn’t have taken his life like that,” said Russell, Jakorbin King’s aunt. “Whatever they wanted, they should have just took it and left. They took a life that they can’t take back and they really hurt our family tremendously bad.”

King, the oldest of four sons, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around 7 a.m. April 30 in his 33rd Street apartment. He was killed when a group of people who tried to steal marijuana from him following a drug deal returned to his home, according to Columbus police.

Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing

Samuel Jones and Tramal Lee Williams, both 17, pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the shooting. Jones and Tyler Teal, 19, pleaded not guilty to an aggravated assault charge stemming from the robbery attempt.

Russell said she wants the people responsible for her nephew’s death to be convicted and be sentenced to life with parole. She said the younger generation should focus on their education and stay away from violence and drugs.

“I don’t hate them, but I really hate what they did,” Russell said of the suspects.

King’s family is left with memories of a man who they said is known for his joking personality and passion for skateboarding. They depend on each other for support.

“I can’t see him laugh, joke, ride his skateboard or anything,” Russell said. “We are coping day by day.”

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

